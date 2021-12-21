5 curiosities about the most expensive films in the history of cinema

What are the most expensive films in the history of cinema? We propose them to you in this article which includes the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean and the franchise of Avengers and in which we tell you 5 curiosities about the biggest Hollywood productions.

The most expensive film in history ($ 379 million budget) : Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides currently holds the record for the most expensive film production in history. For this film, Johnny Depp’s salary alone hit an astronomical peak of $ 55 million, while the production crew came to include nearly 1,000 people (mostly due to the fact that ten different visual effects companies were recruited for beauty. complete the 1,112 CGI shots seen in the film). Fortunately though On Stranger Tides was shot in the UK, where production can take 20% of total expenses if the budget exceeds $ 34.1 million … or far exceeds it.

Avengers: Age of Ultron has the most spendthrift battle : in the list of the most expensive films ever in second place, behind Pirates of the Caribbean 4, check the second chapter of the Avengers saga. Here, too, a good portion of the budget went to satisfy the main star, Robert Downey Jr (who was paid 40 million dollars) but to increase the costs was above all the final battle: the clash between the Avegers and Ultron and the thousands of mini-ultron aboard a floating city about to crash to Earth, well, he holds the most spendthrift final battle record.

Robert Downey Jr. overpaid : Avengers: Endgame is the third most expensive film ever, but the record in this case is by Robert Downey Jr, who was paid $ 75 million for his latest Marvel role. Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson 'only' 15 million each.

Most expensive double film ever : Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: EndgameInitially born as a single film split into Part One and Part Two and shot back-to-back, they are currently the most expensive double film ever. In total they cost 681 million dollars (a production of 420 thousand dollars a day!) But it can be said that the investment has paid off: in total, they have grossed the beauty of 4 billion dollars (for more details, find out how much they total currently the takings of Avengers Endgame).

Johnny Depp king of cachet: Over the course of his career as Jack Sparrow, the star has earned $ 300 million from the saga films alone Pirates of the Caribbean.

