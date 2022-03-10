5 curiosities of the actor with the most charisma of ‘Game of thrones’ (and the flattest ‘Cyrano’)

Almost always the protagonists of the stories were tall and handsome heroes, a stereotype that little by little begins to fall in the cinema (luckily, increasingly diverse) thanks to actors like Peter Dinklage. The centimeters that are missing for your achondroplasia of birth is supplied by the interpreter with quintals of charisma and an overwhelming charm that beguiles the camera. His best-known role to date, that of Tyrion Lannister on ‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO), not only made him a new pop icon for the public, but also earned him four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globein addition to the fervor of the author of the saga, ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, George RR Martin, who confesses that he is his “favorite character”.

His own wife, the theater director Erica Schmidtwho is also the author of the script for ‘cyrano’where Dinklage shines as a great protagonist, assures that “he loves to flirt” and that he does it fabulously. On and off set. Emilia Clarkethe mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen, has also praised her “irresistible” personality: “Once, my mother, who is very English, went to see me on the set of the series and I had never seen her blush as much as when she got to talk to Peter. His wits are sharper than Tyrion’s.”

Now he plays another character with a special gift for the word: the ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ that Edmond Rostand premiered in 1897. But in Joe Wright’s new musical version he is not a gallant with cardboard noses, but a guy of 1.35 meters skillful swordsman and who strings verses, sings, dances and whatever they throw at him.

For this performer there are no limits, no barriers; goodbye stereotypes.

When he came into the world, on June 11, 1969 in Morristown (New Jersey, USA), his parents –Diane, a music teacher, and John Carl, an insurance salesman– they preferred to ignore that her young son suffered from dwarfism (is the only case in the family). Neither did they lower the shelves for him to reach things nor did they treat him differently than his other son, with whom Peter began to represent theatrical performances from the age of 6. His height made life bitter for him until adolescence: he hated that people measured his words in his presence; now, on the other hand, he appreciates being approached because of his work. But in his university years -he studied theater- he already let his hair down: he had a punk group called Whizzydressed in black and hit marijuana.

He did not come to acting to accept roles of an elf, or a goblin, or a circus crew, which caused him to lose some jobs at the beginning of his career, because, as he has confessed: “Before my character appeared in ‘Game of Thrones’ people of my stature were not of interest to any producer”. The first stroke of luck came to him as the protagonist of the award-winning and independent ‘Crossroads’ (2003), where he plays a man jaded by his short stature. That opened the doors for him to participate in other blockbuster productions, such as ‘elf’ (2003), ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian’ (2008) or ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ (2014).

But the lottery really hit him in 2009, when he was hired to play one of the characters with the most edges and journey in the series ‘Game of thrones’which HBO premiered in 2011. George RR Martin and the producers only wanted him for the role of the cunning and loquacious ‘Halfman’ Tyrion Lannister, always on the side of the good guys even though he had just killed his father (for a good reason, of course). During the almost 10 years in which the series was shot, his family and he lived six months a year in Ireland, the country where his maternal relatives come from. Thanks to the fame of his character, he now underlines in each interview that he grants that one must end the clichés about dwarf peopleand with the stereotypes that only handsome people can have a love life.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ fame is not what has changed his life the most, confesses Dinklage, married since 2005 to theater director Erica Schmidt. The biggest earthquake has been be dad. “That is a definitive turning point,” the actor has confessed in an interview, absolutely jealous of his private life and that of his family. In 2011 his first daughter was born, of whom it was said that she was called Zelig, although he denied it, and in 2017 his son arrived, whose name has not been revealed either. Since 2012 the Dinklages have a quiet life away from the spotlight from the attention of the press in a rural area to the suburb of new york.

