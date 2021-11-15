5 curiosities you didn’t know about the film

Joker, the genre film dramatic thriller of 2019, airs on Channel 5 and on Mediaset Infinity in the early evening of Tuesday 16 November 2021 and, on the occasion of his arrival in clear, in this article we wanted to collect some curiosities that you may not know about this title.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker is the film that follows the story of the homonymous character from the DC comics, played here by Joaquin Phoenix, telling a story disconnected from those of DC Extended Universe.

5 curiosities about the Joker

5 curiosities about the Joker

Set in the Gotham City of 1981, Joker brings to the screen the portrait of a man in search of his way, as he works as a cabaret comedian at night and as a clown during the day, who finds himself making a wrong decision that can create a chain reaction.

Here are some curiosities about this film that you may not have known:

He has won numerous awards

The first curiosity that perhaps you did not know about Joker is that, since its release in cinemas, it has obtained one multitude of awards. Among the most important are:

Golden Lion in the best film category (Venice International Film Festival 2019)

in the best film category (Venice International Film Festival 2019) Oscar Prize in the best actor category to Joaquin Phoenix

in the best actor category to Joaquin Phoenix Oscar Prize in the best soundtrack category to Hildur Guðnadóttir

in the best soundtrack category to Hildur Guðnadóttir Golden Globe in the category of best original soundtrack in a film to Hildur Guðnadóttir

in the category of best original soundtrack in a film to Hildur Guðnadóttir Golden Globe in the category of best actor in a drama film to Joaquin Phoenix

It is the first title dedicated to DC characters nominated for an “Best Picture”

In addition to having won two Academy Awards, where he was nominated in 11 categories, Joker he also brought home other satisfactions. In fact, not only was it the film with the most nominations, it was also the first title dedicated to a DC comic character to get an Oscar nomination in the category “Best Picture”, as well as the second dedicated to superheroes.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​the seventh actor to take on the role of Joker

Before the release of Joker, where the comic book character of the same name is played by Joaquin Phoenix, others six actors they had taken on the role of the well-known supervillain.

Here are the actors who took on the role of Joker before Joaquin Phoenix:

Cesar Romer

Jack Nicholson

Hugo Blick

David Hodges

Heath Ledger

Jared Leto

Alec Baldwin was also to be in the cast

Another curiosity that you may not have known about Joker is that, at first, also the activist, actor, comedian and voice actor Alec Baldwin he should have been in the film, precisely in the role of Thomas Wayne.

The role was subsequently entrusted to Brett Cullen, after Baldwin decided to leave the project just two days after joining the cast, due to other commitments.

The Joker character is voiced by Adriano Giannini

Finally, the last curiosity we want to reveal to you concerns the Italian dubbing of the film. In fact, to dub the character of Joker And Adriano Giannini, who not only had already voiced Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Freddie Quell, in the movie The Master, but also to another Joker, namely that of Heath Ledger in Christopher Nolan’s film, “The dark Knight“.

