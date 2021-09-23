5 curiosities you didn’t know about the movie with Emma Stone

Cruella, the feature film Disney live action of 2021, is now available on Disney + for all subscribers and, for the occasion, in this article we want to reveal some curiosities that you may not have known about the film.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella (original title Cruella) is a genre film comedy, dramatic, thriller which sees in the cast, among others, the Oscar-winning actresses Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

5 curiosities about the live action film Cruella

Cruella brings to the screen the story of Estella, a young scammer from 1970s London, and tells of her meeting with Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend whose attention she has managed to capture through her creations.

What happens after their meeting, however, pushes Estella to become one of the bad Disney most loved ever: Cruella.

If you are passionate about this film, or would like to see it for the first time on Disney +, below you will find five curiosities that perhaps you did not know.

It is inspired by a book

Cruella, in telling the story of one of the characters most appreciated by the public, is inspired not only to the seventeenth Disney classic “The charge of the hundred and one“, But also to the novel by Dodie Smith, published in 1956, “101 Dalmatians” (original title The Hundred and One Dalmatians), on which the well-known animated film is also based.

The novel is also known in Italy with the following titles: The hundred and one dalmatian And SOS at sunset.

Glenn Close is one of the executive producers

A curiosity that perhaps you did not know about Cruella is that among the executive producers of the film we also find Glenn Close, American actress, producer and voice actress who played Cruella De Mon in films 101 Dalmatians – This time the magic is real (original title 101 Dalmatians) of 1996 and The charge of 102 – A new backlash (original title 102 Dalmatians) of 2000. The 101 Dalmatians – This time the magic is real, moreover, it is today one of the live action most successful film history.

At his side, as executive producers of the film, we find: Emma Stone, Michelle Wright and Jared LeBoff.

Loading... Advertisements

Extra curiosity: it was really Glenn Close to take on the role of bad for the first time.

Emma Thompson isn’t the only actress considered for the role of the Baroness

In the movie live action Cruella, to take on the role of Baroness von Hellman is the British actress, screenwriter and voice actress Emma Thompson, winner of the Oscar Prize Best Actress in a Leading Role for Howard House and as Best Non-Original Screenplay for Reason and sentiment. But besides her, others had been considered big names to whom to entrust this important role, including Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Julianne Moore And Charlize Theron.

Two soundtracks of the film were released

Accompanying the film and the exciting story of Cruella, we find an extraordinary soundtrack curated by Nicholas Britell, American composer nominated for an Oscar for best score. What you may not know is that Friday 21 May 2021 have been released two different soundtracks: one edited by Nicholas Britell, in fact, and the other consisting of 15 tracks including songs by Nina Simone, Queen And The Doors.

If you want to know more, find out all about the Cruella soundtrack here.

The voices of Måneskin are featured in the film

Finally, a curiosity that you may not have known is that Damiano and Victoria dei Måneskin they lent their voices for the film. Victoria, in fact, is the voice of a fashion reporter, while Damiano is that of the assistant of Baroness von Hellman, Jeffrey. Furthermore, Damiano he also lent his voice for the song I Wanna Be Your Dog of the The Stooges, sung by Arts in the film and entrusted to John McCrea in the original version.

Where to see Cruella in streaming

Cruella is now available on Disney + for all subscribers to the platform.