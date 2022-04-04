5 daily habits that can reduce the risk of senile dementia

S.and aging is inevitable, aging well is a choice. To reduce the risk of senile dementia, small and simple daily gestures are enough

As we age, the risk of neuro-cognitive diseases increases dramatically. However, even though aging is itself the riskiest factor for senile dementia, there are daily gestures that can reduce the risk of senile dementia.

Dementia is a brain syndrome that involves memories. Contrary to what one might imagine, it not only affects the elderly population, but in some cases also the younger ones. What is certain, however, is that cellular aging exposes more to this risk. For senile dementia, in particular, there are still no specific treatments but scholars have suggested some measures to avoid the onset of the disease. Much depends on the lifestyle. In fact, it is about healthy habits such as physical activity or having a balanced diet, capable of promoting the well-being of the body and mind. Let’s find out what they are.

1. Train your mind

Senile dementia is a disease related to the mind, so it is always good to keep it trained. Carrying out memorization and logic exercises can be a good way to keep the mind always active and promote cell regeneration mechanisms. The most common methods of keeping the mind active are i crossword puzzlei puzzlei board games. An equally valid alternative can also be that of memorizing simple sequences of everyday life such as the shopping list, telephone numbers, activities in the diary. Also, it is better to prefer writing on paper to digital writing. Neurological studies have shown that writing directly on paper promotes memorization and stimulates the brain.

2. Sleep well

Research shows a direct link between getting enough sleep and the risk of developing dementia or Alzheimer’s. Sleeping is more important than you might think. When we sleep, we recharge our energies and let go of the tiredness accumulated during the day. Furthermore, during sleep, our brain performs fundamental functions for our physical and psychological well-being: they come eliminate toxins, they increase the immune defenses And we help our memory to be ready for the day.

3. Follow a balanced diet

What you eat has an impact on brain health. A healthy diet helps reduce the risk of senile dementia. In general, the Mediterranean diet is always a valid point of reference for having a healthy and useful food plan for our brain. The Mediterranean diet, in fact, suggests eating few red meats and instead prefer fruit, vegetables, whole grains, fish. In particular, there are foods that are particularly suitable for brain health and therefore for the prevention of senile dementia. Other very important foods for the prevention of senile dementia. These are those rich in fatty acids such as Omega 3 and Omega 6, very present in fish, and especially in salmon. Some foods not to be missed? All green vegetables. Spinach, broccoli, cauliflower and leaves of green tea they are a real cure-all. Above all, tea has particular antioxidant capabilities and, if taken regularly, improves cognitive functions. To be avoided are very elaborate such as butter and margarine, cheese, sweets and fried foods.

4. Get regular exercise

Mens sana in corpore sano. The benefits of physical exercise are now well established, even for the brain. Regular exercise can help reduce the risk of some types of dementia because it increases the flow of blood and oxygen in the brain. It helps to keep blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar under control, all of which have a great impact on celebrating activity. To have benefits, even just enough 10 minutes of aerobic exercise. You don’t need to be an athlete, nor worry about having a particular physical prowess. The important thing is to balance physical effort on the basis of your abilities and to be constant. Regular physical activity helps increase neuronal connections.

5. Eliminate smoking and alcohol

The risks of smoking and excess alcohol are known to all. Abusing tobacco and alcoholic beverages has significant implications for our body and the brain is not exempt from them. Drinking too much alcohol increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and even neuro-cognitive disease by more than 82%. Alcohol exposes the brain to a large amount of harmful chemicals which damage neurons and their functionality. The good news is that for those who quit smoking, the risk of senile dementia caused by smoking decreases immediately and becomes equal to that of a non-smoker.