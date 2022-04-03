In spring and summer, nutritionists and the WHO recommend consuming at least 5 servings of fruit per day. It is an excellent ally of our immune system, as it allows us to assimilate many vitamins. Furthermore, it is important to vary the colors, to ensure that we are getting all the necessary micronutrients. Seasonal fruit is preferred for the following reasons:

1) it does not undergo chemical interventions to reach maturity but it does it naturally;

2) fruit ripened on the ground has more nutrients than fruit ripened in a greenhouse;

3) the seasonal product costs less, because it does not have to undergo travel and treatments.

But, let’s see, below, which spring fruit is to be preferred.

The first wonderful fruit of the season is the strawberry, low in calories, because it is rich in water, vitamins and antioxidants. It also contains a substantial amount of polyphenols, ie molecules antioxidants which protect against aging and neurodegenerative and cardiovascular diseases. Finally, The consumption of strawberries has been associated with a control of blood sugar levels.

Therefore, it could help prevent type 2 diabetes. Among the 5 daily servings of seasonal fruit not to be missed, there is the cherry, also a good source of vitamin C. It is a little more caloric than strawberries but also ‘ it is rich in polyphenols and anthocyanins. Furthermore, cherries are also powerful antioxidants, excellent for fighting inflammation and reducing the risk of heart disease. Not surprisingly, they contain many minerals, such as potassium, which helps control heart rate and blood pressure. Finally, they contain melatonin, resulting in a soothing effect on the nervous system, helping to fight insomnia and stress.

5 daily portions of seasonal fruit, for a balanced diet and to fill up on antioxidants against cellular aging

Another fruit that absolutely must not be missing in the spring season are blueberries, containing phytonutrients in large quantities. Therefore, they have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and are an excellent aid for digestion. They too guarantee a low calorie intake, even less than strawberries, with about 25 kil per 100 grams. Furthermore, they counteract the pressure high, bad cholesterol and are a great help against atherosclerosis. Finally, more fruit to be included in the diet are apricots, rich in carotenoids, and in particular, in beta-carotene. Therefore, they represent an important ally of sight, favoring the health of the immune system and bones in general. In addition, they are an excellent source of vitamins and in particular: C, A, B1, B2, B3 and K. Finally, they are rich in organic acids, phenols and other components that are excellent for our health.

