5 dead and 40 injured (many children), arrested rapper just released from prison

A prejudiced rapper on the run after a stabbing, two days after being released on bail for crimes of violence: this is the main lead that investigators are following in the investigation of the Suv who swooped in on a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, Wisconsin, sowing death and fear. According to a still provisional toll, there are at least five dead and over 40 injured, including 18 children between the ages of 3 and 16: six are in critical condition. Among the victims also some grandmothers of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group, overwhelmed after the vehicle hit a school band playing Jingle Bells. Finished in handcuffs Darrell Brooks Jr, 39, a rapper who goes by the name of MathBoi Fly and has a long criminal record, with precedents since 1999 for possession of drugs and weapons, beatings, family abuse, resistance to a public official and dangerous driving. According to several sites, Brooks is also reportedly listed on the register of child sexual offenders in the state of Nevada.

BREAKING: First video of a red Ford Escape breaking through barriers after mowing down parade goers and firing rifle into crowd in Waukesha, WI pic.twitter.com/QHDi2fsKDz – David Kimball (@wxandnews) November 21, 2021

In some posts on social media the man attacks the police, exalts Malcolm X and talks extensively about his activity as a rapper, also documented by online clips. He was arrested on November 5 for domestic violence, resistance to a public official, dangerous conduct, violation of parole, and despite pleading not guilty to all charges, he was released on $ 1,000 bail two days ago. Investigators are checking whether he was fleeing after a knife fight that occurred shortly before the accident.

It could therefore be a tragic accident, as confirmed by the fact that the driver seemed to avoid some people at the beginning, an unusual gesture for those who intentionally throw a car into a crowd. The hypotheses of links with domestic or international terrorism thus seem to have been avoided. Or the fears of mad revenge for the recent acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old white man acquitted by a jury of having killed two anti-racist protesters with an assault rifle in Kenosha, just 80 km from Waukesha.

This was recorded from the City of Waukesha’s Facebook account, which was streaming the parade. You can see a red SUV speed right past these band members, hear screams and then a law enforcement officer running. @ fox6now pic.twitter.com/8lO5oRuP1I – Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 21, 2021

For over 24 hours, America experienced the nightmare of an attack similar to that against the Christmas market in Berlin in December 2016 (12 dead) and on the Promenade in Nice five months earlier (over 80 victims). Or in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, when a white supremacist’s car hit a crowd of protesters protesting a rally of right-wing extremists, killing a woman and injuring about 20 people. The massacre took place in mid-afternoon, when a red Ford Escape swept hundreds of marching and singing skittles in the traditional parade that opens the Christmas holidays (including the upcoming Thanksgiving) in this town of 70,000 to 30. km from Milwaukee. A mocking fate wanted the theme of this year’s show, the first since the pandemic, to be “comfort and joy”. Instead they were scenes of panic, with “bodies flying everywhere”, screams, tears and general stampede, as witnessed by the witnesses. “I heard a loud noise and then the deafening cries of the people hit by the car, many were injured on the ground,” said city councilor Angelito Tenorio.

“There were pompoms, shoes and hot chocolate all over the place,” recalled Cory Montilho, who ran out of the restaurant when he heard a car hit his daughter’s dance group. “I had to go from one injured body to another to find it,” added the man, whose wife and two daughters were grazed by the vehicle. Jason Kellner, on the other hand, had just seen his son go by with the school gang when the SUV swooped into the crowd and “started mowing it.” “I have never felt worse and I was wondering what I would find looking for it,” confided the man, who then saw his son unharmed on the side of the road, near wounded people and a bloody saxophone. “We don’t have all the elements of this tragedy yet, but my administration is closely monitoring developments,” President Joe Biden said in the evening, as Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags at half mast to honor the victims. of the massacre. An ad hoc fund was also created to help them