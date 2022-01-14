The 22nd day of the Serie A championship will open on Saturday 15 January with Sampdoria-Turin and will end only on Monday with 3 postponements: at 18.30 Milan-Spezia and Bologna-Naples, at 20.45 Fiorentina-Genoa. In between, the interesting match scheduled for Sunday evening at 8.45 pm between Atalanta and Inter.

As usual, many matches can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will respect expectations. So here it is 5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Football in the 22nd day.