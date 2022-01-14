Sports
5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Football
The 22nd day of the Serie A championship will open on Saturday 15 January with Sampdoria-Turin and will end only on Monday with 3 postponements: at 18.30 Milan-Spezia and Bologna-Naples, at 20.45 Fiorentina-Genoa. In between, the interesting match scheduled for Sunday evening at 8.45 pm between Atalanta and Inter.
As usual, many matches can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will respect expectations. So here it is 5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Football in the 22nd day.
Fantasy football tips Matchday 22, who to line up in defense?
For the section on Fantasy football tips: Here you are 5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Football on this day. In the meantime, read also the defenders that we have advised against for the 22nd day.
- Gleison Bremer – Fresh from another great performance against Fiorentina. He faces Sampdoria, he will have to keep Gabbiadini and Caputo at bay. Watch out for free kicks.
- Juan Cuadrado – Stopped in the Super Cup due to disqualification, he will return to the title holder. His flashes could hurt Udinese, a team that will arrive with many absences at the Stadium.
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Highlander of Napoli and Serie A, he will play again against Bologna. On that band with Politano can drive Dijks and Theate crazy.
- Alessandro Florenzi – He is finding good continuity and with his insertions he can hurt the defense of Spezia. A pleasant discovery is also the fact that it beats set pieces.
- Cristiano Biraghi – A goal against Napoli in the Italian Cup, his left-handed can also hurt Genoa. He wants to redefine the bad performance against Turin.