The 23rd day of the Serie A championship will open this evening at 8.45 pm with the advance scheduled between Verona and Bologna. Tomorrow evening the interesting match between Lazio and Atalanta closes the big match scheduled between Milan and Juventus on Sunday evening.
As usual, many matches can offer many bonuses, but not all of them will be reliable and will respect expectations. So here it is 5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Football in the 23rd day.
Fantasy Football Tips Matchday 23, who to line up in defense?
For the section on Fantasy football tips: Here you are 5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Football on this day. In the meantime, read also the defenders we advised against for matchday 23.
- Denzel Dumfries – By now he has found a good continuity of performance, keeping him out against a Venice in full emergency would be madness.
- Nikola Milenkovic – Solid in the last match against Genoa, now we are all waiting for a bonus that has been missing for too long.
- Amir Rrahmani – One of the best performing defenders in the league so far. Also from him could come a bonus that has been missing for some time.
- Wilfried Singo – In the lane it can be a constant thorn in the side for the defense of Sassuolo. Rogerio could suffer from it, an eye that lately sees a lot of the door.
- Gianluca Mancini – Must redeem a first round below expectations. He is a defender who has always given joy to fantasy coaches, against Empoli he could find the expected +3.