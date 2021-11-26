5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Football
Between turnover, with the midweek shift at the gates, and the European commitments that ended only yesterday for Rome and Lazio, it will be a complicated day for the fantasy coaches to manage. We start this evening with the advance scheduled at 20.45 between Cagliari and Salernitana. The big match scheduled between Napoli and Lazio closes on Sunday evening, in the middle the interesting match between Juventus and Atalanta scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 defenders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Day 14, who to line up in defense?
For the section on Fantasy football tips: there 5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Football on this day. In the meantime, read also the defenders we have advised against for the 14th matchday.
- Theo Hernandez – Assist against Fiorentina, against Sassuolo he is looking for a heavy bonus. Ready to win the duel with Toljan in that lane.
- Cristiano Biraghi – He can give Fiorentina an important boost in the left-handed lane. A bonus can always come from his feet, even on a free kick or penalty.
- Milan Skriniar – Its performance is a godsend for anyone using the defense modifier. Also skilled on set pieces, he can reach the third +3 in the league.
- Simone Bastoni – Defender often underestimated by fantasy coaches but with a good average rating and an excellent propensity for bonuses. Against Bologna he can take advantage of the presence of Orsolini on that side, not very used to the defensive phase.
- Gianluca Mancini – Even Mancini could think of advancing him in the middle of the field given the many absences in that role. It would be one more opportunity to find the way to the bonus.