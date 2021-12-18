Sports
5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer
Matchday 18 of Serie A will be a difficult day for the fantasy coaches to managethe. We start this evening with two advances: Lazio-Genoa and Salernitana-Inter. It closes on Sunday evening with the big match scheduled between Milan and Naples. A day that arrives before the dreaded midweek shift which will start on Tuesday.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 defenders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Matchday 18, who to line up in defense?
For the section on Fantasy football tips: Here you are 5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer on this day. In the meantime, read also the defenders we have advised against for the 18th matchday.
- Francesco Acerbi – With the move to the 4-man defense he has certainly lost some certainty and security. But he remains a reliable defender and must be deployed against Genoa. Also possible a bonus, already arrived in the 15th day.
- Denzel Dumfries – His performances have been picking up in the last few weeks. A bonus is also possible against Salernitana.
- Juan Cuadrado – Allegri will probably move him a few meters ahead. The young Hickey can go into trouble against the Colombian.
- Nahuel Molina – Ready to break Dalbert! It will be an important key for Cioffi, his insertions will be fundamental to unhinge the Cagliari defense.
- Davide Faraoni – Play against the manager who made him one of the most appreciated and bought by the fantasy coaches. He does not want to disfigure and can win the duel with Vojvoda hands down.