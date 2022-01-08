Sports

5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read

The line-up for matchday 21 in Serie A will not be easy to field, once again. Covid has come back overwhelmingly in our lives and also in the world of football, putting several games at risk.

In the 20th matchday 4 games have been missed, while in the next there is no certainty but two should not be played at the moment (Udinese-Atalanta and Cagliari-Bologna), but also Torino-Fiorentina at risk. As well as Thursday, it should be an old style day, with all the teams ready to take the field from 12.30 until 20.45.

Therefore, in anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches. In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 defenders to be deployed.

Fantasy Football Tips Day 21, 5 defenders to be deployed

Here you are five defenders to be deployed on this day of Fantasy Football. In the meantime, read also the ideal formation for the 21st matchday of Serie A.

  • Alessandro Florenzi – He is playing excellent games, he often pushes himself in attack and for this reason watch out for possible bonuses coming up. Against Venice there could be several spaces to affect.
  • Faouzi Ghoulam – He is getting back in shape and played a sufficient match against Juve. Against Sampdoria, without Candreva on his wing, a great performance is expected. Also remember his propensity for the bonus, deploy him.
  • Domenico Criscito – He is negative for Coronavirus and could return to the field immediately. Shevchenko does not want to do without him, especially in a direct confrontation as delicate as the one with Spezia. His experience will make the difference, then he is a penalty shooter.
  • Nicolò Casale – He is making himself the protagonist of a great season, beyond expectations. With Pharaohs positive at Covid, he could act as a full-fledged winger, but even if he did the arm in arm we expect great things from him.
  • Nikola Milenkovic – Against Torino, if we play, we expect a blocked game. The defenders will have the upper hand, which is why Milenkovic is to be deployed. Bravo then, it could be a surprise weapon.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

DECISIVE HOURS FOR SPANISH

3 weeks ago

The tennis world is in mourning! Manolo Santana leaves us

4 weeks ago

Adani: “Milan plays like God. And Pioli’s work reminds me of Bayern Munich’s Guardiola”

November 2, 2021

receives the 800 euro shoes from Mourinho

November 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button