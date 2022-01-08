5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer

The line-up for matchday 21 in Serie A will not be easy to field, once again. Covid has come back overwhelmingly in our lives and also in the world of football, putting several games at risk.

In the 20th matchday 4 games have been missed, while in the next there is no certainty but two should not be played at the moment (Udinese-Atalanta and Cagliari-Bologna), but also Torino-Fiorentina at risk. As well as Thursday, it should be an old style day, with all the teams ready to take the field from 12.30 until 20.45.

Therefore, in anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches. In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 defenders to be deployed.