5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer

The line-up for matchday 21 in Serie A will not be easy to field, once again. Covid has come back overwhelmingly in our lives and also in the world of football, putting several games at risk.
In the 20th matchday 4 games have been missed, while in the next there is no certainty but two should not be played at the moment (Udinese-Atalanta and Cagliari-Bologna), but also Torino-Fiorentina at risk. As well as Thursday, it should be an old style day, with all the teams ready to take the field from 12.30 until 20.45.
Therefore, in anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 defenders to be deployed.
Fantasy Football Tips Day 21, 5 defenders to be deployed
In the meantime, read also the ideal formation for the 21st matchday of Serie A.
- Alessandro Florenzi – He is playing excellent games, he often pushes himself in attack and for this reason watch out for possible bonuses coming up. Against Venice there could be several spaces to affect.
- Faouzi Ghoulam – He is getting back in shape and played a sufficient match against Juve. Against Sampdoria, without Candreva on his wing, a great performance is expected. Also remember his propensity for the bonus, deploy him.
- Domenico Criscito – He is negative for Coronavirus and could return to the field immediately. Shevchenko does not want to do without him, especially in a direct confrontation as delicate as the one with Spezia. His experience will make the difference, then he is a penalty shooter.
- Nicolò Casale – He is making himself the protagonist of a great season, beyond expectations. With Pharaohs positive at Covid, he could act as a full-fledged winger, but even if he did the arm in arm we expect great things from him.
- Nikola Milenkovic – Against Torino, if we play, we expect a blocked game. The defenders will have the upper hand, which is why Milenkovic is to be deployed. Bravo then, it could be a surprise weapon.