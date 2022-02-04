The formation for the 24th matchday of Serie A will not be easy to field. After another stop for the national teams and the transfer market closed, the fantasy coaches are returning from repair auctions. There are many doubts, with some teams that have turned the squad upside down, there is expectation to understand who will play from the first minute.
It starts tomorrow at 15 with the advance scheduled between Rome and Genoa, and closes on Monday evening with the postponement of Salernitana-Spezia. In between, the highly anticipated derby between Inter and Milan. And the debut of Dusan Vlahovic with the Juventus shirt, at home, against Hellas Verona.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 defenders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Matchday 24, who to line up in defense?
For the section on Fantasy football tips: Here you are 5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer on this day. In the meantime, read also the defenders we have advised against for the 24th matchday.
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo – Against Haps and against a Venice that leaves many spaces, he could do well and have an impact with his insertions. Even from set pieces, a circumstance that the lagoon sufferers, can be decisive. Deploy it.
- Matthjis de Ligt – A Verona orphan of Simeone shows up at the Allianz Stadium against a Juventus eager to inaugurate Vlahovic’s debut in the best possible way. De Ligt will once again be the leader, ready to give some surprise bonuses as well.
- Lorenzo De Silvestri – Has proven time and time again that he is capable of pruning bonuses in quantities. Against Empoli, which defensively has several shortcomings, it could affect the sound of insertions. We advise you to deploy it without a doubt.
- Davide Zappacosta – He is the owner on the right wing of Atalanta. Cagliari are in clear difficulty and Zappacosta could make the difference in different circumstances. We expect a great match from the former Roma.
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles – He should start starting once again. He is very inclined to attack and the bonus will come: why not against Genoa? Be careful to leave him on the bench, he is ready to stamp.