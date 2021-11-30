Sports
5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer
Between turnover and midweek shift it will be a complicated day for the fantasy coaches to manage. We start this evening with two advances at 18.30: Atalanta-Venice and Fiorentina-Sampdoria. The postponement between Lazio and Udinese closes Thursday evening, which will give away the last bonuses of the day.
In anticipation of the many doubts that will torment the fantasy coaches, here the 5 defenders to be deployed. Lots of races can give you lots of bonuses.
Fantasy Football Tips Day 15, who to line up in defense?
For the section on Fantasy football tips: there 5 defenders to be deployed at the Fantasy Soccer on this day. In the meantime, read also the defenders we have advised against for the 15th matchday.
- Denzel Dumfries – The starting opportunity he was waiting for has finally arrived. Whoever took him in the squad cannot fail to field him on this day, also given the favorable turn against Spezia.
- Davide Faraoni – Often his forays hurt the opponents and against a Cagliari in clear difficulty he could once again make the difference with his insertions.
- Joakim Maehle – The first goal of the season is still expected from him and against Venice it could be the right opportunity. It must be deployed this time, without doubts.
- Matthijs De Ligt – He is going through a particular period: he plays a lot but cannot fully convince. A capital performance is expected with Salernitana, aim for it.
- Francesco Acerbi – He hasn’t scored in Serie A for more than two years, against Napoli he came very close by hitting the crossbar. Maybe it’s the right time with Udinese, otherwise they will surely offer you a good grade.