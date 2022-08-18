5 design and architecture series to hang out and get inspired

In the Netflix catalog we find countless proposals to entertain us. For those who are excited, have fun (and are even dedicated) to design, construction and architecture, we leave you with the top 5 series to inspire you.

1. Stay here

Ideal for people from Mar del Plata looking to rent their property in the summer season. This reality shows the decorated Morder and the real estate agent Lorimer constantly debating on how to leave the place to rent armed as beautiful, functional and comfortable as possible, so that that potential tenant stays thereas the title of the series describes.

2. Dream remodels

The McGee’s are a married couple who own Studio McGee interior design in California and travel all over the United States to change spaces for their clients, adapting to each one’s pocket.

The best? When they show the before and after of the spaces to renovate and decorate. From the thickness to the smallest detail, like the vase with the flowers.

3. Tiny House Nation

It will help you get inspired and find a way around small spaces such as a Ph or a studio apartment. It is based on showingThe new trend of living in small spaces: prefabricated houses, houses made with containers or, simply, small spaces such as a loft or studio.

Here in Mardel we can notice this in the container-type houses in the southern part of the city, mainly in Chapadmalal.

4. Selling sunset

If you work in the real estate world, this reality show may interest you (and inspire you), considering that we are also in a city with a sea and many houses and apartments in demand.

It shows the dizzying life of the members of Oppenheim Group, a real estate agency specializing in luxury homes in Hollywood. Their negotiations are tense and against the clock.

5. The Home Edit: everything in its place

The best thing about this series? The pleasure and visual rest that it can generate for the viewer and, obviously, for the clients of the reality show.

If the organization is what exasperates you most in your house, you cannot not watch this series. It is a reality where it is shown as Clea Y joannaowners of The Home Edit, a professional organization company, tidy up pantries, kitchens, closets, and any chaotic part of a home.

A pearl? They organize houses for celebrities like Drew Barrymore.