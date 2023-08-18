Entertainment

5 dog influencers you should follow on social media

Elton Gardner
This is a call out to animal fans, we’re listing some of the most beloved dog influencers on networks like Instagram today. Without a doubt, you would not want to follow them or, in any case, if you already follow them, surely you know their memes and importance across platforms.

How to earn your place with the millions of followers who see his posts every day and show why he is one of the most influential dogs of the moment. I am sure you will like each one.

jiffpom

The account is very popular for featuring pictures of Pomeranian dogs with over 9 million followers. He even made a guest appearance on Katy Perry’s 2014 song “Dark Horse”. She is generally known for her memorable outfits and dating hundreds of actors. Unfortunately, the pup died at age 13, but her account has remained one of the favorites on Instagram over the years.

doug the pug

This is one of the most active accounts of influential dogs, here you will find dogs recreating movies, series or anything that references a pop culture trend. He is a very sweet and funny pug.

Tucker

A golden retriever puppy who loves to share his day to day with all the people who follow him. In addition to the fact that he often goes out with his canine family, it will be easy to get up to many mischiefs and remain a favorite at home.

clear

He made his debut on YouTube in 2015. Since then he hasn’t stopped as the mascot of the Polynesians as one of everyone’s favorite impressive dogs around the world.

shinjiro ono

Shinjiro Ononimar is one of the most beautiful and cutest dogs you will find on the social network. It is an account that started in 2011 with the idea of ​​encouraging its followers after the tsunami that hit Japan. The main motivation is to bring happiness to every home, no matter what.

