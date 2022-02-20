If you want to adapt an Android mobile so that an elderly person can use it without problems, you just have to apply these simple adjustments.

If you have had the task of buying a mobile for an elderly person, you will know that later it is time to configure the settings so that they can use it more easily. To help you in the process, in this guide we want to explain 5 easy adjustments to adapt an Android mobile to an elderly person. In addition to configuring these simple changes, you can also install certain apps that will help you adapt the terminal.

Yes, it is true that smartphones ceased to be devices only for young people a long time ago, but it is also true that older people may need simplify its use for better understand the operation from the first moment. The easy adjustments that we will talk about below will undoubtedly help you with that.

5 adjustments to adapt an Android mobile to an elderly person

Using a mobile can be a simple task for those of us who have used it practically since we were born. However, things get complicated when an older person faces this “pile” that is all screen. Fortunately, Android mobiles have some settings that simplify their use for the elderly, especially those with vision or hearing problems.

You can apply these settings in any case, regardless of whether it is a new smartphoneoo go give a new life to terminal that you no longer use giving it to a loved one. Are these:

Delete those apps that are not going to be used

The first thing you should do to adapt the phone is dispense with all those applications that the user is not going to use. It is a simple process, because you only have to uninstall them directly by entering Settings > Applications. We already know that brands like Xiaomi or realme usually add many applications of little use from the factory, so it is best to do a cleaning to eliminate them and keep what is essential.

In this way, the elderly person will be able to clarify themselves better and directly access those apps that are of interest to them. It will certainly be easier to locate the app you want to use in the applications menu. If one of those apps is WhatsApp, you can use our guide to using WhatsApp for the elderly.

The best apps for the elderly and their care

Increase font size

Another easy tweak you can make for adaptation is to increase the font size. If the text on the screen is larger, for the user it will be much easier to read. The steps to follow may vary slightly depending on the phone manufacturer, but basically they are these:

Open the section “Settings” of the mobile. Enter the section “Screen and Brightness”. Tap on the option “Display size and font”. move the buttons of “Font size” and “Display size” to the right to increase the size of the text and the elements on the screen.

amplify the sound

In case the elderly person who is going to use the mobile has hearing problems, you can adapt it by enabling the sound amplifier present in Android. This tool has two different uses: amplify outside sounds that picks up through the microphone or amplify the sounds coming out of the phone itself. You must bear in mind that to use this tool you must connect a headset, either wired or Bluetooth.

Without a doubt, it is one of the most useful accessibility features of the phone and It is very easy to enable it:

Enter the app “Settings” of the mobile. Scroll down and enter “Additional Settings”. Enter the section “Accessibility”. Accede to “Sound amplifier”. tap on “Open Sound Amplifier”. In the “Amplify” section, select whether you want to give more power to “Sounds around you” or “Sound played on the phone”. Plug in your headphones and tap on the play button for the amplifier to start working.

Use the correct Android launcher

You can use a launcher on Android to adapt interface elements and so using the phone is much easier. In fact, at Andro4ll we have previously recommended the best Android launchers for seniors. You can try each of them for find the one you like or more useful to you.

For example, these launchers can integrate oversized keyboardslarge buttons and icons to make it easier to click on them, the option to add medical info on lock screenselect favorite contacts or add custom reminders. All of them have in common a clean and simple aesthetic to be able to use the smartphone in a clear way.

Cheap and good phones: buying guide with the best of 2022

Get rid of gesture navigation

Finally, another trick that we want to recommend to you to adapt an Android mobile for an elderly person is to do without gesture navigation. In fact, when you are used to the button navigationwe all have a hard time moving to the gestures one, so it is best not to configure it so that the new user can move between the different menus and applications In a simple way.

These 5 adjustments are easy, it will only take you a few minutes to apply them, but they can be key when it comes to facilitating the use of the mobile for an elderly person. Also, you can always review accessibility options looking for other options that will help you. If your elderly parent, grandparent, uncle, or loved one doesn’t want to switch to smartphones, you can always buy a good landline so they can keep in touch by phone call.

Related topics: Android, Mobile

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!