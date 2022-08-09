5 easy and delicious recipes for healthy eating at work!

Those lunches during the work break are becoming a drain on your bank account at the end of each month, huh? They look pretty cheap, tasty, and most importantly – they’re already made for you! However, if you do the math, you’ll see that you’re spending too much eating out instead of cooking at home. Yep, after a long, hard day at work, the last thing you want to do is cook for hours and clean up afterwards. However, since we are all home lunch box pros at the DeaVita office, we are going to offer you breakfasts and lunches that are easy to take with you! They’re super quick and easy to make and they’ll keep you full and happy all day long! Here are 6 meal recipes to take to the office!

Homemade takeaway meal idea: easy recipes for the week

Many of us dread cooking at home. The whole process seems tedious, especially what follows – the washing up. How awful ! But what if we told you that you would do minimal mess, spend less time cooking and more time enjoying your takeout? Sound good to you? It’s not just the high price of lunches that is probably making you look for recipes to make at home… But also the very hot weather! Who wants to leave the office to hang out and bask in the hot sun? Certainly not us… So, let’s see together what a delicious meal to take with you to work. If you work remotely, you can read our article on telecommuting dishes in less than 30 minutes!

Quick and healthy breakfast idea

Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day! But is it true? Who cares when you have these delicious and healthy breakfast ideas you can whip up in no time! We’re not talking cereal-style pancakes or some other crazy meal. We have two incredibly delicious proposals: one is a chia pudding and the other is… oats. Now hang in there! We know what you might be thinking! Oats? yuck! Yes, said like a true poet. In fact, if prepared correctly, oats can actually be super delicious and filling! But enough chatter, let’s get straight to the recipes! Here are three suggestions for breakfast to take to work!

Chia pudding recipe

It’s the best and easiest breakfast you can have the day before work. All you need are chia seeds, milk of your choice, maple syrup or honey (depending on your preference), fruit of your choice, and cinnamon. Just use 3-4 tablespoons of chia seeds and put them in a small to medium sized jar. Next, pour in the maple syrup and cinnamon and stir until smooth. Add the milk and stir again. Finally, add the fruit and leave in the fridge overnight. You’ll be full until noon, and it’s so tasty and healthy!

Oatmeal Muffin

Ingredients :

180g oats

2 eggs

3 mashed ripe bananas

40g maple syrup or honey

100 g milk of your choice

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

4 teaspoons cocoa powder

a pinch of salt

vanilla

Preparation :

First, put the rolled oats in the food processor and blend them until they have the consistency of flour. Add the eggs, maple syrup or honey, milk, vanilla and mashed bananas to the oats and stir until combined. Let the dough sit for 15-20 minutes to soften the oats. Then, divide the batter into muffin tins. You can sprinkle them with chocolate chips, coconut, or even more oats. Finally, bake in the oven at 175 C for about 20-25 minutes. Insert a toothpick to check that the muffins are cooked through.

Take-to-work meal recipe

Grab your lunchbox and listen up! Here are three ideas for healthy meals to take to work! By the way, if you’re curious about the recipe for the curry sauce pictured above, check out our article on how to make it! Meal prep is so rewarding!

Gigi Hadid’s pasta

Here is the favorite recipe of our dear fashionista Gigi Hadid! It’s spicy, it’s tasty and extremely easy to make!

Ingredients :

1 small clove of garlic

30 g chopped green onion

30 g of tomato puree

65g heavy cream

1 tablespoon of vodka

1 tablespoon of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

A drizzle of olive oil

225 grams of shell pasta

30 g parmesan

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Basil leaves (chopped)

Preparation :

First, in a large saucepan, heat the olive oil, garlic and onion. Cook them until they are tender. Add the tomato puree and cook until it appears darker. Add the heavy cream. Then, pour the vodka and cook until evaporated. Then add the red pepper flakes. Keep stirring until everything is combined. Season with salt and pepper. Remove the sauce from the heat. Cook the pasta separately. When cooked, keep 30 g of the pasta water before draining. Add the butter. Stir over medium heat until the butter has melted. Add the pasta – and the pasta water – to the sauce. Add the parmesan, salt and pepper to taste and stir. Finally, garnish with a little parmesan and basil to serve.

Japanese egg sandwich

Oh, the sandwich! The ultimate take-out meal! But here it is with a delicious twist!

Ingredients :

4 slices of shokupan (Japanese-style Pullman bread)

3 large eggs

salted butter

Seasonings

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon sugar

⅛ c. freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons Japanese mayonnaise

2 teaspoons of milk

Preparation :

Put the eggs in boiling water and cook them. Then plunge them into cold water to stop the cooking. Get rid of the shell and mash them well in a cup. Try crushing the egg whites into small, even-sized pieces. Then add salt, pepper, sugar, milk, mayonnaise and mix very well. Next, prepare two slices of bread. Spread the butter on both slices of bread and spread the egg salad evenly on one slice of bread. Place the other slice of bread on top, buttered side down, and place the sandwich between two plates to compress it slightly. Set aside for 7-8 minutes. Finally, cut the crust of the bread and voila! You can refrigerate it overnight and take it to work to enjoy on your break!

Green Goddess salad recipe

Here’s a short TikTok showing how to make this absolutely divine slimming salad! This take-out meal is full of nutrients, healthy and tasty! It will be a good addition to your slimming diet!