5 easy steps to get back in shape

Easter and Easter Monday are behind us and with them also this year the period of the memorable Easter binges ended.

Between lunches with relatives and barbecues with friends, the healthy intention of getting back in shape in spring has been put on stand-by. Resisting temptation was far too difficult so it’s not the time to get discouraged.

Below you will find 5 tips to remedy the Easter binges and have a beautiful and healthy body for the summer.

Post Easter diet: how to get back in shape

1) Don’t skip meals

Skipping a meal to lose weight turns out to be just an illusion. There is a high risk of creating glycemic imbalances and of arriving at the next meal even more hungry.

2) Forbidden sweets

After the extravagances of Easter it is better to ban sweets at least for some time. A little healthy sacrifice to present yourself at your best to the costume test.

3) Fresh and healthy foods

The typical beautiful days of spring are one of the best times to lose those extra pounds accumulated during the winter. Seasonal fruit and vegetables, fresh and healthy foods, are perfect for getting the body back into shape.

4) Physical activity

Fighting a sedentary lifestyle must become your motto. Remembering that you do not have to train as an aspiring Olympic champion but that, to achieve your goal by defeating laziness, at least 15 minutes a day will be enough to choose between fitness, sport or even just a little healthy movement. It doesn’t take much to feel better.

5) Drink lots of water

During the day, drink lots of water and detox herbal teas. Furthermore, water has many properties:

facilitates digestion;

makes the skin more elastic;

strengthens the muscles

