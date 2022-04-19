5 Emma Watson phrases that demonstrate her feminist position

The race of Emma Watson She has not only been remarkable in the cinema but also in her fight for women’s rights.

The struggle of the actress of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ began openly when she was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014.

Two months later he spoke at the UN on behalf of ‘HeForShe’ inviting men to fight for gender equality.

It was from there that his fight for equality has not stopped, leaving 5 forceful phrases that show his position in this fight.

5 feminist phrases of Emma Watson

1.- Feminism is not dogmatic

In an interview where the Harry Potter actress spoke about her position and made it clear that a woman, or a man, can stop working to take care of their children and depend financially on their partner, if that is what they both want without being singled out .

“Feminism is not here to impose anything on anyone. It is not prescriptive, it is not dogmatic. All we want is to give you a choice,” she said.

2.- Feminism is for the common good

Related to the first sentence, it is clear that for Emma it is not a power struggle, it is a struggle for equality.

“Feminism is not something to convince you that gender equality is something to sign up for because you can get something out of it, or for your sister or for your mother. The question is why is it good for all humanity?

3.- Equal pay

In an interview, the 32-year-old crossed out that women get less pay than men, in any field.

“I’m from Britain and I think the right thing to do is for women to be paid the same as their male colleagues.”

4.- Feminism is equality

Undoubtedly, the UN ambassador has well defined what she is looking for when talking about feminism.

“Feminism is believing that men and women should have the same rights and equal opportunities.”

5.- Women’s wrestling can be fun

In an interview, she pointed out that every day she looks for original ideas to spread feminism in a fun way.

“Feminism can be fun, and we all have a different way of approaching that. I often wonder what I can do to spread the message in a slightly more playful way. In life, you can’t take everything so seriously.”

With these 5 phrases of Emma Watson Her feminist vision is more than clear to us, showing that her struggle, like that of thousands of women, is worth it.