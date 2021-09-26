5 Epic Movies To See

Cinema is beautiful because it is varied, but epic films often manage to bring together even very large audiences. It is in fact unlikely to meet someone who disdains watching a film that explores the history of man, enhancing it the most significant moments or films that describe or construct a mythology.

Many of the most famous phrases in cinema derive from films of this type, such as the “at my signal unleash hell” by Massimo Decimo Meridio de il Gladiatore, or the scream of “Freedom!” by William Wallace in Bravehart. Very often these works fail to reconstruct the events with historical verisimilitude, but equally give unique and unrepeatable emotions. So here is a list of 5 films that you can enjoy alone or in company if you are in the mood for a little epic.

5 Epic movies to watch alone or in company

The Passion of the Christ (2004)

A film that has left its mark. Mel Gibson, in one of his most famous and successful works, reconstructs the Via Crucis of Jesus Christ, investing extreme attention on what is staged. The result is a raw film but one that succeeds in making the viewer empathize as much as possible with the figure of a man who has risen to God in order to create a symbol that could guide an entire religious community. The director’s hallmark is extreme violence not suitable for the weakest of stomachs. The film also breathes Italy, not only thanks to the presence of Monica Bellucci, but above all for the scenes shot in Basilicata.

The New World (2006)

If you liked the Disney feature Pocahontas, you might be interested in this great film by Terrence Malick. Thanks to a stellar cast (Colin Farrell, Christian Bale) and an experienced director, the almost three hours of the film version offer varied and powerful emotions. Colin Farrell is in great shape and draws one with Q’orianka Kilcher impossible love storyand between two exponents of peoples at the antipodes.

Hero (2002)

Master Zhang Yimou directs Jet Li in a very successful one epic of the genus Wuxia. A spectacular film which, however, does not limit itself to staging exciting action sequences with a martial soul, but which also undertakes to outline a story that manages to breach the interest of the viewer. Although the genre struggles to be appreciated in the West, this film did it without too many problems.

The Boy and The Beast

Robin Hood (2010)

One of the best films among those who are committed to telling the myth of Robin Hood. Ridley Scott is a real vate when it comes to epic movies and when he made this film he had already updated his resume with immortal films like Gladiator or the Crusades. That of 2010 is perhaps the darkest of the films dedicated to the thief of the rich, but it is a real blockbuster capable of entertaining, exciting and giving moments of high cinema.

The Boy and The Beast (2015)

It was the year 2015 when Mamoru Hosoda signed yet another masterpiece. Maintaining the Isekai plant, the Japanese director makes a film that explores the value of family, honor and spirituality. Although the work exudes Japanese culture, it lends itself wonderfully to the more edgy palate of Westerners. The events are set in a parallel world, inhabited by anthropomorphic animals with their own rules and their own mythology. This is definitely one of the best epic films in the animation subset.

