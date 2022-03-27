5 erotic thrillers to watch on Netflix and the impact of Fatal Attraction on the genre

The new Hulu movie, which reached the rest of the world through Amazon Prime Video, premiered last week. On deep water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas they play a toxic and conflictive couple, in which the character of Ana is allowed to have lovers outside of marriage, who always end up mysteriously missing.

If you saw it and enjoy the genre, you are in the right place. The genre was born in the 50s, with the appearance of the femme fatale. In fact, she is an essential part of the fundamental equation of the genre: Thriller + Romance + Softcore Pornthree elements that cannot be transferred to the screen without an iconic femme fatale.

Director of deep water, Adrian Lyne, is an expert in the genre. After finding success with pseudo-erotic films like Flashdance and 9½ WeeksLyne decided to try adding a femme fataleand it resulted in the definitive film for what we know as erotic thrillers.

With Fatal AttractionLyne made of an extramarital affair between Michael Douglas and Glenn Close, a distressing drama that was perpetuated in the history of cinema and even popularized the genre. In fact, after him, it seemed that all erotic thrillers would star Douglas and an attractively dangerous femme fatale, either Glenn Close on Fatal Attraction, Sharon Stone on Basic Instinctor Demi Moore on Disclosure. Unfortunately, none of these films are available on digital platforms, but this selection of films on Netflix that you will see next will give you just what you were looking for.

Related news

Indecent Proposal (1993)

For our first pick, we decided to leave it all up to the master of the genre, Adrian Lyne. In his return to erotic thrillers after Fatal AttractionLyne introduced us to a Robert Redford willing to give everything to spend a night with Demi Moore. In fact, Redford’s character, John Gage, is a billionaire heartthrob who decides to make an…indecent proposal to Diana Murphy (Moore) and her husband David (Woody Harrelson), so that the wealthy man can have sex with Diana in exchange for a million dollars.

Unfaithful (2002)

Again, we find ourselves under the hands of the director of Fatal Attraction and Deep Water. On unfaithful, Richard Gere suspect the fidelity of his wife Connie, played by Diana Lanewho cheated on Ed (Gere), with an attractive stranger who captivated her (Oliver Martinez). Diana Lane received worldwide acclaim for her performance in the film, earning Golden Globe, SAG, and Oscar nominations for her performance in the film.

In the Cut (2003)

After becoming the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Screenplay for her work on pianoand before sweeping 12 nominations at the 2022 Oscars for his film The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion was in charge of giving us this captivating thriller starring meg ryan. The film, based on the novel by Susanna Moore, follows Frannie Avery (Ryan), an English teacher who witnesses an act of abuse that could have ended in a tragic murder. Frannie tries to help the investigation, where she meets detective Giovanni Malloy (Mark Ruffalo), with whom she will end up in an exciting relationship that will take her to extreme situations where she won’t know who to trust, much less with a murderer on the loose whose identity we don’t know.

Gone Girl (2014)

What would femme fatales be without Amy Dunne? After reading the novel Gillian Flynn, Reese witherspoon He did everything possible to bring this story to the screen, and with excellence. Witherspoon got to David Fincher to direct, under a script adapted by Flynn herself, but on one condition: that Reese agree not to star in the film, as she had planned. And thank goodness she turned it down, because while we don’t doubt Witherspoon’s talent, Rosamund Pike simply WAS BORN to play the mysterious Amy Dunne, who disappears and a series of clues lead one to believe that her husband Nick, played by Ben Affleckwas the one who murdered her… but not everything is what it seems.

A Simple Favor (2018)

Have you ever dreamed of seeing Blake Lively already Anna Kendrick star in a movie together? In 2018, that dream came true, when both starred in in simple favorfrom Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, The Heat). Stephanie (Kendrick), is a single mother who moves to Connecticut and meets Emily (Lively), a mother who sends her son to the same school and seems to have a perfect life full of luxury. The two develop a friendship that will fall apart after Emily disappears and Stephanie begins to investigate the mysterious and dark past of her friend.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!