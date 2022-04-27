5 essential medical and health apps for your mobile

This application has a very advanced artificial intelligence, which based on a series of questions that he will ask us will be able to diagnose diseases such as anxiety, gastroenteritis, endometriosis or Crohn’s disease.

ada is one of the best diagnostic applications we can find . Obviously, this does not seek to replace primary care, but it is a great option that can tell us how to act in the face of a specific ailment or pain that we have never felt.

If we search the app stores, we will not only find some great options to control very important aspects such as diet or very specific conditions such as diabetes, but also there are also ideal options for medical professionals . There are even some companies, such as Movistar, which offers its own telemedicine service called Movistar Salud. In this article you will be able to find a selection of the best health and medicine applications that exist today.

If you are concerned about the privacy of your data, you should know that Ada retains and protects any personal data that we may enter for diagnosis. The application will also allow us to create personalized profiles to be able to control the health of the rest of our family members, and of course it gives us the possibility of exporting their results in PDF to be able to send them to our doctor.

Oorenji

Oorenji is an application designed to take care of a key aspect of health: our feeding. This app is very advanced as it is actually designed by nutrition professionals. Oorenji has a series of weekly menus that will cater to all types of diets, including vegan, keto or intermittent fasting options.

If we choose a diet we will be able to add to the shopping list all the foods that we will need for it, and in addition we will also be able to keep an exhaustive control of our progress thanks to a series of quite complete graphs. The application also has a function that will analyze each food nutritionally, something very important for the strictest diets.

Diabetes – glucose diary

Diabetes is one of the most common conditions that exist in humans, so having a mobile application to help us with it is a great idea. This glucose diary is one of the best options that we can find, since it is capable of tracking and analyzing data regarding the blood glucose level.

This application offers the possibility of set tags for certain times of day or actions like having breakfast to be able to control our glucose level to the millimeter. If we want to show this information to the doctor, we will only have to export the data (in CSV or XML), something that we can do in a matter of seconds.

iDoctus

iDoctus is an excellent mobile plugin aimed at medical professionals. It offers all kinds of scientific sources to consult about all kinds of diseases, and has a complete Vademecum with more than 15,000 drugs approved for marketing.

This app will also work great for you if you’re looking to improve your skills as a doctor, as it even has some case studies for you to put your knowledge to the test. The application is not free, but it has a 90-day trial period so that we can see all its virtues (which are not few).

Universal Doctor Speaker

We close the list with an application aimed at medical professionals who decide to go to other countries to practice their profession, either for a job or on a voluntary basis. With this application you will have the possibility of being able to communicate with your patients in 17 different languageswith more than 500 commonly used medical phrases or expressions.

The application also supports the possibility of working offline, and of course it contains an extensive search engine so that we don’t take long to find that medical expression that we need. It has a free period of one month.