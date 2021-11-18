5 Euro coupon as a gift for Black Friday, how to get it

Coinciding with the announcement of the week of Black Friday 2021, Amazon has also launched a new promotion that allows you to get a 5 Euro coupon completely free of charge to be spent on Black Friday shopping.

As done last year, also in this 2021 the promotion is aimed at those who sign up for Prime Student for the first time.

These will receive a 5 Euro promotional code to be used on Amazon Italy on all eligible purchases (conditions are shown directly upon completion of subscription).

To take advantage of the offer, customers must sign up for Prime Student for the first time and then will be able to use the code “BFSTUDENT” (without quotes) on the first subsequent purchase as a Prime Stident customer.

At the end of the 90-day trial, the Prime Student subscription will renew at a cost of 18 Euros per year, and users will have the possibility to cancel at any time.

Amazon once again emphasizes that Prime customers in Italy can choose between two million items eligible for free one-day delivery with no minimum amount requirement, while over 2 million items sold and shipped by Amazon are available with “Delivery Today “for a minimum order of 29 Euros, but only in the metropolitan areas of Milan and Rome.

For all the details on the Black Friday offers, we refer you to our dedicated page.