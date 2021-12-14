5 euro discount on orders of at least 15 euro

Nice promotion from Amazon on the occasion of Christmas, the well-known store gives us a 5 euro discount coupon to be applied on an order of at least 15 euros of items sold and shipped by Amazon, the items to participate in the promotion must be sold and shipped by Amazon.

Click here to check if your account is compatible with the promotion



Once the offer is added to your account by clicking on the “Apply promotion” button, the discount will automatically be applied to your account

Browse the site and add a total of at least 15 Euros of items sold and shipped by Amazon to your cart

5 Euros will be immediately deducted from the total amount to be paid

This discount coupon is valid for purchasing products sold and shipped by Amazon excluding Amazon devices, digital content, e-books and books, baby and children’s food, e-cigarettes (including e-liquids, refills and accessories), Amazon Gift Cards, shipping and handling fees, gift wrapping, Warehouse Deals or products sold by third parties on the Amazon.co.uk Marketplace. This discount coupon is valid from 7 to 19 December 2021, the offer is open to the first 10,000 eligible customers.

The offer is also applicable to the promotions that we report daily, a really good opportunity to save further and maybe give or give yourself something for the upcoming holidays.