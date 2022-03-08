5 euros per liter! The price of gasoline reaches mind-boggling levels in Italy

The race to the rise in the price of gasoline continues, which can now worsen further due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A manager in the Milanese area has reached staggering costs, which have never before been seen in our country.

Refueling in our country is proving to be a real drain, especially for those who are used to traveling constantly for work or study. Not even looking for a cheaper distributor seems to be useful for obtaining a minimum of savings. The increase in fuel costs is now widespread and it has been going on uninterrupted for months, to the point of forcing many to set aside a monthly figure for this purpose.

The situation cannot therefore be underestimated precisely because there is a real risk that the problem could worsen further if the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues long. Even opting for self-service is not enough now.

The petrol price reaches dizzying levels: the situation

In self mode, the average price of gasoline it has reached levels that had never before been found in our country. In fact, it has reached 2004 euros per liter (Friday 1,912), with the different brands between 1,994 and 2,032 euros per liter (no logo 1,971). It doesn’t get much better in regards to either diesel, equal to 1.901 euros per liter (Friday 1,788) with companies positioned between 1,881 and 1,977 euros per liter (no logo 1,891).

For those who prefer the servedfor the gas the average price charged increases to 2,117 euros per liter (Friday 2,039). The dieselon the other hand, it reached altitude a 2,019 euros per liter (Friday 1,921) with the sales points of the companies with average prices between 1,999 and 2,095 euros per liter (no logo 1,930). This was reported by the processing of Quotidiano Energia according to the data communicated by the operators to the Fuel Price Observatory of the Mise.

In Corbetta, in the Milanese area, however, some motorists were literally shocked when they found themselves at the distributor to refuel. Here, in fact, gasoline was sold for almost 5 euros per liter, precisely 4,989 euros. The first to highlight what happened was the mayor of the country, who got in touch with the manager. On the basis of what has been reported, it was an error, which we will in any case try to remedy. Those who have filled up here will be able to get a refund.

“Following the verifications they will reimburse the extra amount paid to whoever is entitled to. Simply go to the place or send the refund request to the following email information@autogrill.net. attaching a photo of the receipt / receipt and a photo indicating an error”- wrote the mayor Marco Ballardini on his Facebook profile.