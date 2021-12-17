5 Events to Watch in the Markets By Investing.com



Investing.com – Here are the key events to watch in the financial markets this Friday:

1. The BoJ was missing

After the roundup of central banks, there was no appeal which this morning kept interest rates steady at -0.10%, as expected by the consensus, announcing a reduction in aid for large companies, while they will be extended to SMEs.

“The air is clearing in central banking week, with the Bank of Japan leaving policy rates unchanged and the target 10-year bond yield target of 0.0%,” analysts wrote in a statement. Oanda. “The BOJ announcement follows in a similar fashion to yesterday’s announcement by the ECB and ‘the lady is not for tapering'”.

2. EU inflation

Eurozone data will be released at 11:00 CET after US inflation hit a 40-year high. With the ECB having already decided what to do, regime change seems difficult in the event of a new inflationary peak.

3. Watch out for gas

European gas prices could reach new heights. US President Biden is putting pressure on Europe to finalize a new package of sanctions against Russia, and in particular on banks and energy, in the event of an attack on Ukraine, but Putin seems willing not to back down on Kiev.

4. Bags

Heavy negative sign on the main Asian indices. The fell by 1.8%, the loses 1% while the register is -1%.

As for Wall Street, strong sales on (-2.4%) which cancels the post-Fed hikes, lost it 0.8%) while the lost only 0.1%.

Futures in red for the European opening, with indicated at -120 points, at -73 points, CAC at -40 points and at -23.

5. Macro data

The macroeconomic agenda predicts UK retail sales and the Ifo business confidence index in Germany. From the United States will come the number of Baker Hughes drillings and the COT report on speculative positions.