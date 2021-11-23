5 excellent smartphones for less than € 200

Which smartphone buy a less than 200 €? This is the question I am asked most often. Not many good models, actually. However, with the Black Friday, and discounts Amazon of the moment, it is indeed possible to get great deals in this price range. I have selected 5 that I recommend without hesitation and do not reserve surprises.

You cannot claim the top of the range, that’s for sure. However, over the years the market has evolved to such an extent that now it is no longer impossible to think of combining price and performance even in this price range. Increased the offer, adjusted the competition. Therefore, Samsung is also starting to churn out highly respectable devices for less than € 200. After evaluating the offers, my top 5 cheap smartphones for this Amazon Black Friday 2021 is certainly this:

Samsung Galaxy M12 4 / 64GB at € 139 instead of € 179 (€ 159 for the 6 / 128GB, even more interesting and in fact sold out, even if it can be booked): in the end the Chinese giant gave up and started pumping its devices lower-end; some compromises on the display, but good performance and a 5000 mAh battery; all in an aesthetically appealing shell;

Realme 8i 4 / 64GB for € 149 instead of € 199: a device that is ready to answer “I have it!” to user requests; large display with 120Hz refresh rate? There is! Super complete camera, with 50MP main sensor? There is! Huge battery? There is! NFC for payments? Here I’m! In short, nothing is missing, not even a good octa core processor (MediaTek Helio G96);

Realme 8 8 / 128GB at € 189 instead of € 259: as interesting as the model described above, but designed for those who want even more; the display – for example – is an AMOLED panel; there are more RAM and internal storage and the camera consists of 4 sensors with the main one being 64MP;

Xiaomi Redmi 10 6 / 64GB at € 175: a device that is the classic excellent answer to those who are undecided about what they need most from a smartphone and therefore prefer not to give up anything; large 6.5 “display, 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging, a 4-sensor camera system with the main 50MP; under the body, the reliable Mediatek Helio G88 processor, which makes it a valid terminal also for gaming;

OPPO A74 6 / 128GB at € 198.99 instead of € 299.99: another terminal not to be underestimated, which also focuses a lot on aesthetic details; the user interface of the devices of the Chinese giant is liked because it is intuitive and well designed, but what makes it interesting is something else: under the body there is a Qualcomm SoC, which for some is a preferable option to MediaTek (the good Snapdragon 662), to support there is a lot of RAM and a lot of storage space; the battery – also in this case from 5000 mAh – is equipped with support for fast charging of 33W; to complete the technical picture, on the rear the photographic compartment is enforced: 3 sensors, with the main one from 48MP.



In short, for this Black Friday 2021, on Amazon opportunities to be seized – for one smartphone under € 200 – these are, without a doubt. My very personal top 5, which I would also recommend to friends and family. The discounts are interesting because they bring down prices a lot, bringing devices worthy of interest into a very cheap range.