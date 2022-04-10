We are in mid-April and the fateful swimsuit test is looming for many of us. Also because we did not have time to try to dispose of the extra winter pounds that here comes Easter. And who can resist doves, chocolate eggs, Neapolitan pastries?

A continuous temptation; and we want to say no to that leftover slice that is just waiting for us to eat it? In short, an obstacle course where we stumble frequently. And then comes the inexorable verdict of the scale, making us regret every single dessert eaten. And so, we throw ourselves headlong looking for alternatives. Those who engage in new sports in the hope of burning calories. Who starts running outdoors as if there is no tomorrow. And who transforms the living room into a gym.

Although tiring, they are useful for burning calories

We will be able to burn several calories with these 5 weight loss exercises that will make us lose weight, perfect for the living room. For belly and hips, for example, we could dedicate ourselves to the Jumping Jack, excellent for toning the muscles. He starts standing, with legs together and arms at his sides. What should we do? Bring your arms above your head and, at the same time, with a jump, spread your legs. We will return to the starting position, ready to do it again. It is also useful to run on the spot, between one exercise and another.

It’s time for the so-called Mountain Climber, great for the abs. We lie on our back and rest our forearms on the floor. We stretch the legs backwards which must be detached from the ground, leaving only the tips of the toes resting on them. Basically, the position of the Plank. At this point, we will have to bring the right knee towards the right elbow and then straighten the leg again. We do the same with the left, repeating the exercise, gradually increasing the speed.

5 exercises to lose weight and that will make us lose up to 200 calories in a few minutes, which we can do safely at home

For legs and buttocks, we might be interested in Squat Jump. He stands with his legs open. We will have to bend the knees, but not to the tip of the toes, making the buttocks go down. As if we were about to give ourselves an upward push. We stand still for a few seconds. We return to our feet with a jump, helping us with the buttocks.

If we want to train every muscle, however, including the heart, here is the Burpee. We start from a standing position. We put our hands on the ground as in a squat position. We throw our feet backwards, always keeping our hands on the ground. We return to the previous squat position. Let’s jump up and repeat the whole thing.

Finally, the Glutei Bridge. We lie on our back with face up, knees raised and feet on the ground. The arms must remain extended at the sides. We press with hands and feet on the floor to raise the pelvis only. We hold this position for a few seconds and slowly lower the pelvis to the starting position.

For each of these exercises, videos have been posted online that will show them visually.

