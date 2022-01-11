5 exercises you can do anywhere and very simple

Combining the diet with healthy exercise is the basis for maintaining the health of the body. Here are 5 exercises for everyone.

2022 has just started and among the good intentions needed to live the year at the top, there is certainly that of keeping fit and healthy. A common mistake that many commit, lies in wanting lose weight without exercising daily. The latter in fact, is necessary not only to model the shapes of our body, but also to keep us strong and healthy. Let’s see together 5 exercises for everyone, which you can play in any environment you are.

5 quick and easy exercises

First of all, we cannot fail to mention the BENDS: represent an exercise capable of stimulating a large part of the muscles of the body, from the pectorals, to the biceps, triceps, shoulders and back. Furthermore, it is very simple and adaptable to any situation: just position yourself prone on the floor, feet together and arms in line with the shoulders (try to relax your neck to avoid injury). At this point, lift yourself up, mainly using your arms and pectorals, contracting your abdominals and buttocks. Repeat the movement 4/6 times for about 3 series (adjust according to your abilities).

Again to strengthen abs, back and shoulders, let’s talk about the PLANK. This exercise does not require a movement, but a stimulation of the muscle remaining in the same position for about 30 ”minimum. You have to position yourself on your stomach, keeping your body raised: arms at 90 degrees and body aligned (Be careful not to sink your shoulders, keep your back straight and shoulder blades wide open).

The third exercise we’re going to talk about today is the BURPEES. The latter is a dynamic exercise which, in addition to toning your muscles, will allow you to burn fat and do some cardio. The movement will be repeated about 10 times, for 3 series. This reference is purely indicative and will be modulated according to your skills.

At this point, we are talking about a specific workout for legs and buttocks. First of all, the exercise must have for some marble buttocks it is SQUAT. Just spread your legs, being careful to maintain a perfectly symmetrical position, and go down by throwing out the pelvis, obviously contracting the specific muscle. Remember to push your knees out and to never go beyond the tip of the foot.

Finally, to conclude the workout, an excellent exercise is theSINK. The principle is roughly the same as for the squat: bring one leg forward, and keep the position at 90 degrees, standing be careful not to go over the tip of the foot with the knee. Keep your back straight and – above all – balance.