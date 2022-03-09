5 ‘eyeliners’ seen in Paris that change your makeup

The cycles of trends cause that, depending on the seasons and times, some parts of makeup are the ones that attract more attention than others. In the same way, while a product may be completely removed from common use for decades, the time may come when it is seen everywhere, as has happened to the purple blush.

Following this pattern, it can be said that one of the gestures beauty most popular this season are the eyeliner. It is definitely your moment. The use of this stroke has become popular and has been impregnated with creativity leading to original interpretations in terms of shape and color. This has a lot to do with series like euphoria in which makeup has taken a leading role and has encouraged its regular users to go out of the way and play with more original forms.

This joins other sources of inspiration such as the catwalk. At New York Fashion Week it has been possible to see how this edition has opted especially for dyeing the eyes in a powerful color that competed with the other great trend: natural faces and the total absence of color. This great focus of attention on the eyes has also been reflected on the recently closed catwalk in Paris and has been manifested especially through the game of eyeliner. Both in the environment of the guests at the parades and on the catwalk, during these days a special relevance of the eyeliner with a lot of color and double eyeliners has been noticed.

It has opted for striking and different colors, such as eyeliner graphic worn by Vanessa Hudgens at the Giambattista Valli presentation. The actress opted for a eyeliner composed of several very fine strokes in an intense red color. He gave prominence to the inner area of ​​the eye by putting color in the tear area and ripped the look by drawing a horizontal line in the outer area. At the same event, this time on the catwalk, a futuristic air was given to the outfits presented through a eyeliner holographic in the form of a sticker, another trend seen on social networks, but which has not fully settled on the street. And it is that perhaps the technique of wearing a rigid element in an area such as the eyelid that is in continuous movement has not been polished too much.

For the more discreet there is also eyeliner tailored to you: those who they only affect the inner part of the tear duct and they put a point of light to the look and those that blur around the perimeter.