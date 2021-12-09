Business

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

Investing.com – Markets continue to show volatility on the Omicron effect, meanwhile in the UK, the pound is not hastening a difficult period due to the scandals running through Downing Street and the new restrictions imposed in the country. In Piazza Affari, pay attention to UniCredit (MI :). Here are the five most important factors to follow in the markets this Thursday:

1. Pfizer: The third dose is more effective against Omicron

BioNTech (NASDAQ 🙂 e Pfizer (NYSE 🙂 reported that the booster dose of the vaccine generates a “neutralizing effect against the new Omicron variant”.

In a joint note, the two companies said that two doses produced “significantly lower neutralizing antibodies,” but that a third dose of their vaccine increased neutralizing antibodies by a factor of 25, adding that, “if necessary,” will be able to deliver an Omicron variant vaccine “in March 2022”.

2. Plan B

The UK government has imposed new restrictions to stop the surge in infections that is taking place in the country, a U-turn compared to what was decided last July when all the rules against Covid were eliminated.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has imposed the obligation to wear masks indoors, the green pass for clubs, new social distancing measures and the “advice” to work from home, effectively returning to the social context of a few months ago, but it is not a novelty if we look at the measures in place in other European countries.

3. Downing Street scandal

In addition to the new rules, Bojo was harshly attacked in yesterday’s session in Parliament by both Labor and Conservatives themselves after a video was made of leading cabinet members joking about a party to be held. at 10 Downing Street during last Christmas lockdown.

With Johnson’s future more uncertain than ever, he trades her at 1.32 on the dollar with the approaching 0.86 on the pound.

4. Piazza Gae Aulenti

Everything is ready for the new strategic plan of UniCredit (MI :), which will be presented to the market today. According to rumors, the new guidelines from CEO Andrea Orcel will be based on a cut in the workforce, digitalisation, increased turnover and risk management.

5. Bags

Equities mixed in Asia, down 0.5%, + 1.1% and up + 1%.

As for Wall Street, the closures of (+ 0.3%), (+ 0.6%) and (+ 0.1%) stand out.

