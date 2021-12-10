5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The US is the macro event of the day ahead of next Wednesday ‘s Fed meeting, which could trigger an acceleration in tapering. For the ECB, President Christine Lagarde will speak, with Frankfurt expected to review the Pepp at next Thursday’s meeting. Meanwhile, Musk continues to see Tesla shares (NASDAQ :). Here are the five most important factors to follow in the markets this Friday:

1. US inflation

At 14:30 CET, we will know the US index for the month of November, with analysts expecting an increase in the forecast of + 6.8% from + 6.2% in October. The figure could represent one of the highest readings of the last 30 years.

2. ECB

With next week’s meeting in sight, the market is waiting for the statements by Christine Lagarde, at 10:00 CET, to get more information on the inflationary environment and the next steps of the ECB. In this sense, pay attention to what will be announced in the morning.

3. Musk continues to sell

Tesla’s (NASDAQ 🙂 CEO has been selling the company’s stock for five weeks in a row, and is now approaching the 10% threshold of its shares. The founder, according to an SE document, sold an additional $ 963 million in shares, bringing the total shares sold to about 11 million by the Twitter (NYSE 🙂 survey.

4. Bags

Negative sign today on the main Asian indices. The loses 1%, loses 1.2% and marks -0.2%.

As for Wall Street, the closures of (-0.7%), (-0.7%) and on parity stand out.

5. Macro data

The macroeconomic agenda sees production in the construction sector, the and the in the UK, the in Germany, and the for Spain and. In the United States, in addition to consumer inflation, the.