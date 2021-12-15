Business

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The biggest days of the year begin for central banks, with the Federal Reserve’s announcement due later in the evening. Concerns remain high over the rapid spread of the Omicron variant on the threshold of the Christmas period, while the stock exchanges continue to trade in negative territory. These are the five most relevant factors to follow in the markets this Wednesday:

1. What the Fed will do

At 20:00 CET it will be communicated to the Fed market, along with the new macroeconomic projections and dot plots. Analysts do not expect movements on Fed funds but an acceleration of tapering and new indications on inflation in the next press conference by Jerome Powell scheduled for 20:30 CET.

2. Omicron

Investors continue to follow the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, with governments facing the risky decision to increase restrictions in the middle of the Christmas season. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against the spreading capacity, although studies continue to reassure its severity.

“Omicron has clearly added a huge cloud of uncertainty over the outlook for the economy in the coming months just as many countries were preparing for tighter monetary policy,” Oanda analysts wrote in a statement. According to experts, investors appeared “much more relaxed than governments when it comes to the new variant despite doubling the restrictions”.

3. Crypto bounce

The virtual currency sector has given a boost to the bearish trend of the past few days, with it moving in the area of ​​$ 48,000 and to 3,800.

“A dovish Fed could thrill cryptocurrencies, but that could be a lot to ask for given the inflation levels we’re seeing,” Oanda experts added.

4. Bags

Contrasting trend today on the main Asian indices, with an increase of 0.1%, a decrease of 0.9% and -0.4%.

As for Wall Street, further decreases for the main lists: -0.7%, -1.1% and -0.3%.

Red is also widespread for European futures, with -97 points, -13 points and -15 points.

5. Macro data

Today’s macroeconomic agenda includes the CPI of the UK, France, Spain and Italy, the wholesale price index in Germany and the total reserves of the euro area. For the United States, retail sales and inventories of the IEA will be disclosed.

