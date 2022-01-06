Business

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read


© Reuters.

Investing.com – La signaled a willingness to revert to pre-pandemic monetary policy, causing a strong sell-off on tech stocks. Domino effect also in Japan, while for the European stock exchanges a large opening in red is expected on the day of the Befana after three days of strong gains. Meanwhile, the protests in Kazakhstan continue, with Putin ready to intervene.

1. The Fed is in a hurry

have shown some central bank haste to revert to a ‘normal’ type of monetary policy, with many members stressing the need to accelerate the path to an interest rate hike to stop the economy from overheating in an environment of high inflation and full employment.

The economic picture, the minutes read, “could justify a faster pace of monetary policy normalization”. As a result, large increases were recorded on and.

2. Sell-off on the Nasdaq

The change of stance of the Fed accelerated sector rotation, with investors having sold their positions in the tech sector with both hands, leading to the loss of 3.3% and it to sell 3.1%.

According to analysts at Oanda, the tech crash is “more about positioning than anything else, because if we look at what the Fed members said in the minutes, there is nothing different from what we already knew”. “A buy the dip before the end of the week cannot be ruled out, especially if tomorrow’s do not reach 400,000 new employees”.

3. Unrest in Kazakhstan

The barricades in the streets of Kazakhstan’s capital Almaty do not stop, with Russia promising President Tokayev to intervene should the situation worsen further. The protests led the government to declare a state of emergency in the country, after the stop of financial operations and the jump in the prices of many raw materials and metals such as, of which the country is the main producer.

4. Bags

With even down 1% to -1.9%, in Asia the loses 2.9%, while the gains 0.7%.

Futures in Europe are heavy, with indicated at -341 points, at -170 points, at -100 points and at -60 points.

5. Macro agenda

After arriving overnight, November producer prices, Germany’s December inflation, and the UK’s manufacturing PMI will arrive for the euro area in the morning.

For the US, we will report ISM services readings, initial jobless claims, and weekly natural gas inventories.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 23 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the battle against the “self service” sale of loose bread won – Targatocn.it

November 8, 2021

Borsa Italiana, the commentary on today’s session (7 December 2021)

December 7, 2021

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu among the best cryptocurrencies? Yes, but beware of the risks

4 weeks ago

we expect an ascent. How to trade with Turbo Certificates

November 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button