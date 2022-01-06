5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



Investing.com – La signaled a willingness to revert to pre-pandemic monetary policy, causing a strong sell-off on tech stocks. Domino effect also in Japan, while for the European stock exchanges a large opening in red is expected on the day of the Befana after three days of strong gains. Meanwhile, the protests in Kazakhstan continue, with Putin ready to intervene.

1. The Fed is in a hurry

have shown some central bank haste to revert to a ‘normal’ type of monetary policy, with many members stressing the need to accelerate the path to an interest rate hike to stop the economy from overheating in an environment of high inflation and full employment.

The economic picture, the minutes read, “could justify a faster pace of monetary policy normalization”. As a result, large increases were recorded on and.

2. Sell-off on the Nasdaq

The change of stance of the Fed accelerated sector rotation, with investors having sold their positions in the tech sector with both hands, leading to the loss of 3.3% and it to sell 3.1%.

According to analysts at Oanda, the tech crash is “more about positioning than anything else, because if we look at what the Fed members said in the minutes, there is nothing different from what we already knew”. “A buy the dip before the end of the week cannot be ruled out, especially if tomorrow’s do not reach 400,000 new employees”.

3. Unrest in Kazakhstan

The barricades in the streets of Kazakhstan’s capital Almaty do not stop, with Russia promising President Tokayev to intervene should the situation worsen further. The protests led the government to declare a state of emergency in the country, after the stop of financial operations and the jump in the prices of many raw materials and metals such as, of which the country is the main producer.

4. Bags

With even down 1% to -1.9%, in Asia the loses 2.9%, while the gains 0.7%.

Futures in Europe are heavy, with indicated at -341 points, at -170 points, at -100 points and at -60 points.

5. Macro agenda

After arriving overnight, November producer prices, Germany’s December inflation, and the UK’s manufacturing PMI will arrive for the euro area in the morning.

For the US, we will report ISM services readings, initial jobless claims, and weekly natural gas inventories.