5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

Investing.com – Everything is ready for the new update on the US job market, which will be published at 14:30 CET. Good news is coming from semiconductors as cryptocurrencies continue to sell. Finally, a kind of ‘peace’ returns to Kazakhstan after the Russian intervention. Here’s what to follow on the financial markets this Friday, January 7:

1. US occupation

After the data surprise on Wednesday, the US Department of Labor will publish the r in the United States at 14:30 CET for December. The Investing.com consensus is for an increase of 400,000 jobs with the unemployment rate down to 4.1% (close to the Fed target).

“With an average forecast of around 400,000 jobs, it is likely that we will need fewer than 250k, or more than 550,000, to have a Fed risk-on, or risk-off scenario,” they wrote in a note. Oanda analysts.

2. Samsung (KS 🙂 beyond expectations

Korean up after fourth-quarter performance from Samsung (KS :), which raised the prospects for a recovery from the global chip crisis. The electronics giant’s operating profit was $ 11.5 billion (under estimates due to remuneration plans), with total revenues up 23% and smartphone sales over + 50%. The stock on the stock market is doing well.

3. Order “restored”

Kazakh President Tokayev said that order in the former USSR state has been “restored” after 4 days of intense protests and riots in the capital Almaty which led to the death of dozens of people including police and demonstrators. The protests were calmed mainly thanks to the intervention of Russia and the main allies of the former USSR.

The prices of and raw materials such as, however, remain high, as Kazakhstan is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of LNG and other important resources.

4. More crypto sales

A week to forget for digital currencies, with the main representatives continuing to lose share. This morning, the is trading at $ 41,000 while the is in the $ 3,200 area.

5. Bags

Contrasting sign today on the main Asian indices, with just below parity and up by 1.65%. As for Wall Street, Thursday evening bearish lists with e at -0.1%, and at -0.4%.

After the crash on the eve, futures indicate a two-speed session in Europe, with at +109 points, at -20 points, and at -6 points.

On the macro agenda, will come the trade balances of Germany and France, as well as the business climate and the Eurozone.

In the United States, in addition to the NFPs, the number of drillings, the classic COT report on speculative positions, will be published, with several different FOMC members speaking throughout the day.