5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets

Investing.com – Powell took a less hawkish-than-expected view on the US central bank’s next moves, bouncing the funds hardest hit by the recent equity sell-off. The wait for the United States rises at 14:30 CET. Here are the main events to watch this Wednesday on the financial markets:

1. Powell less hawk

In the US Senate hearing, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell used less aggressive tones than expected, stating that 2022 will be the year in which the Fed “takes steps towards normalization. [della politica monetaria]”This, Powell specified, involves” the end of bond purchases in March, the rise in rates during the year, and perhaps by the end of the year, the outflow of the balance sheet. “

“Powell calmed the markets at his hearing,” said Darren Schuringa, CEO of ASYMmetric ETFs in an interview with Investing.com on Tuesday. “The most powerful leverage the Fed has right now is the reduction of the balance sheet through the sale of bonds. But Powell did something of a backtrack by saying that the bank will let the balance sheet empty, a not-so-disruptive signal in the market. like the bond sale “.

2. Tech rebound

After the words of the Fed president, the gained 1.4%, the 1.2% collected it, while in Asia the recorded + 1.9%. Moreover, thanks to a Chinese central bank still on the dove front, the is up by 2.5%.

3. US inflation

The macro data for the week is undoubtedly US inflation, with the Investing.com consensus expected to accelerate to an annual rate of 7% in December from 6.8% in November (already the highest since 1982), with the core index expected to be 5.4%.

4. Bags

Closing up after Powell, with + 0.9% and + 0.5%. In the wake, European futures indicate +193 points, +71 points, +64 points and +40 points.

5. Macro agenda

In addition to US inflation, the main macroeconomic events include the wholesale price index in Germany, the Eurozone and the CPI in Portugal. The and the Fed’s Beige Book will arrive from the United States in the afternoon.

