5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

Investing.com – It kept it at its monetary policy stance but cut its growth outlook, while in the US, with markets stalled on Monday for a holiday, bond rates hit worrying levels. In the meantime, the quarterly session that began last week will continue today. Focus in Europe on the index. Here are the main events to follow on the financial markets this Tuesday, January 18:

1. Kuroda stopped (for now)

The Bank of Japan maintained negative interest rates at -0.1%, as predicted by the consensus, with a target of government bonds at 0%. However, policymakers at the Kuroda-led bank are debating when to start laying the groundwork for an interest rate hike, which could come before inflation reaches the bank’s 2% target, according to Reuters.

The Japanese bank then raised its real GDP growth projections for the country for 2022 from + 2.9% to + 3.8%, while it cut the forecasts for 2023 to + 1.1% from the previous to + 1.3%, with 2021 GDP revised down from + 3.4% to + 2.8%.

2. Pressure on T-bonds

A renewed rise in US bond yields could put pressure on high-valued stocks and stocks following the close of Wall Street on Monday for MLK Day. For the first time since January 2020, US stock has surpassed 1% of yield (+ 7.4% intraday), with over 1.9%.

3. Quarterly

Investors are eagerly awaiting the resumption of the quarterly accounting season that began last Friday with Citigroup Inc (NYSE :), JPMorgan (NYSE 🙂 and BlackRock (NYSE :). Other investment giants are planned today such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), Bank of America (NYSE 🙂 and BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK).

4. Stock markets

Double speed today in the main Asian indices: the ha loses 0.3%, 0.7% while it gains 0.8%.

European futures in red, with -70 points, -50 points, -24 points and -12 points, In Piazza Affari, watch out for Ass. Generali (MI :), Stellantis (MI :), Tim (MI 🙂 and Atlantia (MI :).

5. Macro agenda

The main macroeconomic events include the United Kingdom, the Italian trade balance, as well as the investor confidence index for Germany and the Eurozone. Flat day in the US where API weekly reserve data will be released.