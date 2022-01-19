5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



Investing.com – Here are the key events to watch in the financial markets this Wednesday:

1. T-Bond to 1.9%

The nearly 1.9% return overnight on investor bets for several Fed interest rate hikes over the course of 2022. In January alone, the US benchmark rose in return by 37 points base, the largest monthly increase since November 2016, with stock heading towards 1.1%.

“Markets are now heavily pricing in four rate hikes this year,” Onda analysts wrote in a statement. “The question is whether we are nearing the peak of fear for the Fed or if there will be more pain to come. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan (NYSE :), seems to think so, ultimately suggesting that there may be six or seven increases.” .

2. back to positive

The US effect was also felt in Europe, where the German 10-year bond exceeded 0% for the first time since 2019. Bond rate hikes were also observed on the debts of other Member States, with French bonds. 10y at 0.4% and ten-year BTP at the highest in two years (+ 1.4%).

Meanwhile, inflation in the European region still looks far from peak after the UK ‘s annual hit + 5.4% in December, the highest rate since 1992. According to the BoE, consumer prices could go as low as. + 6% in the first half of 2022.

3. Fed funds outlook

An increase in the range of federal funds is now discounted for the March meeting. However, bets are increasing by a 50 basis point hike (the largest in over 20 years), as Bill Ackman suggested a few days ago, according to which the US central bank should “scare the markets” to regain credibility.

“Not only could we see the first rate hike in March – add from Oanda – but it could be 50 basis points, the largest increase in the last 20 years. It would be a scenario light years away from where the markets and the Fed were only positioned. a few months ago. If the markets start to seriously price a similar scenario, we could see a lot of downside for equities. “

4. Crude at multi-year highs

Prices have reached their highest since 2014 following drone strikes by Houthi rebels against a UAE-flagged ship. According to Goldman Sachs (NYSE :), $ 100 dollars a barrel could arrive in the second half of 2022.

5. Bags

Negative sign on the main Asian indices. The lost 2.8%, the Hong Kong 0.3% and 0.3%. Strong sales on Wall Street, where it lost 1.8%, 2.6%) and -1.5%.

European futures are also in the red, with -100 points, -140 points, CAC at -34 points and -46 points.

Among the macroeconomic events, attention to the CPI of Germany, as well as to the current account of the Eurozone. In the US we will know the weekly API reserves and the mortgage market index.