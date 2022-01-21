5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



Investing.com – Here are the key events to watch in the markets on Friday, January 21:

1. Peloton (NASDAQ 🙂 under IPO price

The company said it stopped manufacturing some of its popular home fitness equipment due to slowing demand, and the stock plummeted 24% to $ 24.22, returning below the IPO price of $ 29 per share. However, in the after hour the stock gained 9.2%. According to the consensus of the Investing PRO platform, the stock is undervalued with a fair value of $ 33.93 per share.

Peloton (NASDAQ 🙂 plans to cease production of the exercise bike from February to March, CNBC reported, just a month’s decision to halt production of the Bike + from December to June.

2. Disappointment Netflix Inc (NASDAQ 🙂

The streaming giant was the first of the FANG gang to update the market for the fourth quarter, but judging by the stock slump in after-hour trading, things didn’t go great. The stock lost 20% after showing a slowdown in subscribers, amounting to 8.3 million in Q4 from 8.5 million expected, estimating an increase of 2.5 million subscribers in Q1 2022.

Earnings per share were $ 1.33 from an expected $ 0.8454 while revenues hit $ 7.71 billion in accordance with the consensus garnered by Investing.com.

3. Crypto

It’s not easy sitting for digital assets, with it falling 8% below the $ 39,000 mark and slipping below $ 2,900 after the Russian central bank proposed to ban the use and mining of cryptocurrencies in the country due to potential threats to the country’s financial stability.

4. Talk Lagarde

After Eurostat confirmed Thursday the record of December for the euro area (+ 5%), a new one on the state of the Eurozone economy and the next steps of the Eurotower is expected at 13:30 CET.

5 Bags

Negative sign today on the main Asian indices. The lost 0.9%, the Hang Seng lost 0.2% while the -0.9% marks it.

Red is also widespread on European futures, with indicated at -400 points, at -180 points, Cac at -104 points and at -70 points.

As for Wall Street, it lost 1.1%, -1.3% and -0.8%.