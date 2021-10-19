5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



© Reuters.



Investing.com – Markets continue to track macro data closely on inflation concerns after BoE’s Bailey predicted the bank would intervene earlier than expected. Attention to the US quarterly, with the season that is about to get underway. Slight correction in oil from yesterday’s multi-year highs, and in Bitcoin pending the debut of the first ETF on BTC today on Wall Street.

Here are the five most important factors to follow in the markets this Tuesday:

1. Crude falling

Oil prices corrected after hitting highs since 2014, with US industrial production declining in September dampening the initial enthusiasm for demand. Crude oil is trading at $ 81 dollars while crude oil is trading at $ 84.

2. Bitcoin ETF debuts

Everything is ready for the debut of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy (NYSE 🙂 ETF which will be based on futures contracts and not directly on the spot price of the digital currency.

The trade slightly moved this morning but remained above the $ 62,000 level as it lost 2% to $ 3,780.

3. Use results

The third quarter US earnings season is about to enter the hottest period. Today they present the accounts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE :), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ :), Philip Morris (NYSE 🙂 and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE :), among others.

Loading... Advertisements

4. Bags

Positive sign today on the main Asian indices. The is up by 0.5%, the Hong Kong up by 1.1% and the up by 0.7%.

As for Wall Street, closures of (+ 0.4%), (+ 0.8%) and (-0.10%) stand out.

5. Macro data

On Tuesday’s macroeconomic agenda, focus on Spain’s trade balance, the production of the construction sector in the euro zone and the statements of several officials of the European Central Bank (ECB). For the US, we will learn about the API’s crude oil reserves and the interventions of several FOMC members.