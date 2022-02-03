5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



© Reuters



Investing.com – Here are the key events to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 3:

1. ECB meeting

At 13:45 CET, eyes on Frankfurt and the European Central Bank, after the new inflation record shown yesterday by Eurostat, + 5.1% in January YoY. President Lagarde will speak at 2.30pm CET

According to Franck Dixmier, Global CIO Fixed Income at Allianz (DE :), “the ECB should reiterate its intention to be, like the Fed, pragmatic and agile, ready to intervene if necessary”. However, says the expert, “no significant impact is expected for investors from this meeting of the ECB. And in any case, the 10 basis point increase in the deposit rate to -0.40% starting in September. 2022 anticipated by the markets appears premature “.

2. Decision also in London

45 minutes before the Eurotower announcement, the market will also closely follow what happened at Threadneedle Street, home of the Bank of England. According to Mps (MI 🙂 Capital Services, it should raise the reference rate by 25 basis points to 0.5% given the jump in inflation recorded in December.

3. Meta collapses

The former Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 lost 23% in Wednesday’s after-hour trading after having below-expected quarterly accounts, with slower growth forecasts due to growing competition and concerns about the impact of new policies on privacy of Apple (NASDAQ :).

Facebook announced earnings per share of $ 3.67 on revenue of $ 33.67 billion, compared to a consensus of $ 3.85 for EPS and $ 33.34 billion for revenues.

For the first three months of 2022, the social media company expects a revenue range of between $ 27 and $ 29 billion, against Wall Street’s estimates of $ 30.27 billion.

4. It’s the turn of Amazon.com (NASDAQ 🙂

Today, the e-commerce giant founded by Jeff Bezos will update the market on the last quarter of 2021. According to the consensus, Amazon is expected to release revenues of 137.75 billion dollars, 9.7% more than by 2020, the company expects 121 billion in revenue for Q1 of 2022, which would indicate growth of 12% over the previous year.

Snap (NYSE 🙂 it will release earnings after the close, and analysts expect revenue of $ 1.2 billion and forecast $ 1 billion for Q1 revenue. The shares were down 69% from their 52-week high.

5. Bags and macro agenda

A negative sign today on the main Asian indices, with Hong Kong and Shanghai still closing for the Chinese New Year, while the loss of 1.1%. As for Wall Street, the closures of the S&P 500 (0.9%), (0.5%) and (0.6%) stand out.

In Europe, futures indicate a downward start with at -81 points, -75 points, CAC at -22 points and -21 points.

With regard to the main macroeconomic events, focus on composite and service SMEs in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Eurozone, as well as Eurozone retail sales and producer prices. In the afternoon, for the United States, focus on the labor market with new applications for unemployment benefits, and on the non-manufacturing PMI of ISM.

Don’t miss out on major macro events, follow Investing.com’s economic calendar: https://www.investing.com/economic-calendar/