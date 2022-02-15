5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



Investing.com – Here are the key events to watch in the financial markets on Tuesday, February 15:

1. He was “joking”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky frightened the markets, and not only, after publishing a post on Facebook (NASDAQ 🙂 in which he wrote that “he was informed that Wednesday 16 will be the day of the Russian attack in the country.” Result? down to -1.2% and over $ 95 per barrel.

The spokesman hastily made it clear that the post was written in “sarcastic” tones and that the premier’s words were “ironic”, stating that Ukraine remains “skeptical” about the possibility of an invasion.

The timing was, however, one of the worst. A few hours earlier, Lavrov said that Russia will continue its diplomatic path with NATO countries, while CBS reported that Moscow has posted troops for an imminent attack. Eyes are on the meeting today between German Chancellor Scholz and Russian President Putin.

2. Eurogroup

The EU Group summit will begin at 11:00 CET with the main theme being the Ukraine crisis and the economic-financial sanctions against Russia, while the G-20 of finance ministers and central bank governors will be held on 17 and 18 February.

3. There is a need for a squeeze

St. Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard said on Monday that the US central bank must move forward on the monetary tightening path to increase the Fed’s credibility in fighting inflation.

The governor reaffirmed the need to see a 100 basis point increase “by July”, with the budget decrease starting in the second half of the year. Words echoed by Richmond’s colleague Thomas Barkin that the Fed “must go back to pre-Covid politics.”

This week pay attention to the other interventions of the board members. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will be heard again on Thursday, while Fed Vice President Lael Brainard will deliver a speech on Friday with John Williams of New York and Charles Evans of the Chicago Fed.

4. Bags

Two speeds on the main Asian indices: the drop by 0.8%. it loses 1.1% while it gains 0.5% after the intervention of the Chinese central bank.

As for Wall Street, the closures of the S&P 500 (-0.3%), (+ 0.03%) and (-0.4%) stand out.

Positive markets in Europe, with, and CAC at + 0.2%.

5. Macro agenda

The main macroeconomic references include the unemployment rate in the United Kingdom, the CPI in Spain, the ZEW index of investor confidence in Germany and the Eurozone, in addition to GDP, the trade balance and the evolution of employment in the Eurozone.

In the US, we will know the PPI, the Redbook Retail Sales Index and the weekly API Crude Reserves.