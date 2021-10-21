5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



Il sets new records following the launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, pending the debut of a second ETF, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy. Meanwhile, in Hong Kong Evergrande collapses on return to the stock market, after the stalemate with Hopson Development for the sale of a subsidiary. In Europe, the meeting of the European Council begins today. Here are the five most important factors to follow in the markets today:

1. Crypto: the new ETF continues to revolutionize the market

The debut of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF continues to be the real boost for the cryptocurrency market. On Wednesday, Bitcoin smashed its all-time high in April of surpassing $ 66,000, it is fast approaching its May high ($ 4,300), with other major cryptocurrencies in the wake of purchases.

2. Evergrande collapses

Evergrande returns to the stock market and collapses by 12.2% after the failed negotiation with Hopson Development Holdings (+ 8% in Hong Kong) to take over 51% of the subsidiary Evergrande Property Services Group (-7%). The two brick giants have stopped discussions for the sale of 51% of the Evergrande subsidiary at a price higher than $ 5 billion.

The real estate giant has to pay back several coupons that expired between late September and early this month, with the closest date being October 23, the deadline for the $ 83 million coupon not paid on September 23 and referring to bond with maturity as of March 23, 20221.

3. EU Council

Today begins the summit of EU leaders, where the economic situation of the member countries after the pandemic and the delicate Polish context will be discussed, following the recent ruling of the Polish Constitutional Court.

“We are concerned about the recent ruling of the Polish Constitutional Court. The European Commission is carefully evaluating this ruling but I can already tell you today that I am deeply concerned because it calls into question the basis of the EU and constitutes a direct challenge to the unity of legal systems. Europeans “. said a few days ago the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaking in the European Parliament.

4. Bags

Evergrande returns to the stock market and hurts the stock markets. The loses of 1.8%, the Hong Kong loses 0.9% while it marks a rise of 0.1%.

As for Wall Street, the market closed mixed despite the push from the quarterly reports of the big companies. The closures of (+ 0.3%), (-0.05%) and (+ 0.4%) stand out.

5. Macro data

On Wednesday’s macroeconomic agenda, focus on public sector loans, the Gfk index of consumer sentiment in Germany, consumer confidence in the Eurozone, the survey on businesses in France and industrial sales in Italy. For the United States, we will know the initial and ongoing claims for unemployment.