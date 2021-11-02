5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Beginning today as the central bank in Australia held interest rates unchanged with the Bank of England and Norges bank to announce their decisions on Thursday. Beware of the many SME surveys. Here are the five most important factors to follow in the markets today:

1. Fed meeting begins

Everything is ready for the 2 days of the Fomc (executive arm of the Fed, which will end tomorrow with the agency’s monetary policy decision. The consensus is for a start of reduction of monetary stimuli, with possible rate hikes sooner than expected in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Australian RBA kept the interest rate at 0.1% and the QE program stable, while communications from the Bank of England and Central Bank of Norway are expected for Thursday.

2. Climate Summit

After the G20, COP26 continues in Glasgow (Scotland), an international summit on climate change, which brings together nearly 200 countries and where projects are intended to stop the negative effects of climate change.

3. Business results

The third quarter earnings season sees its accounts show up Pfizer Inc (NYSE 🙂 T-Mobile (NASDAQ 🙂 and BP (NYSE 🙂 among others, while in Piazza Affari pay attention to Ferrari NV (MI :).

4. Bags

Negative sign today on the main Asian indices, with a decrease of 0.5%, a fall of 1.6% and -0.4%.

As for Wall Street, all the main indices opened the month of November by updating the all-time highs: (+ 0.1%), (+ 0.6%) and (+ 0.2%).

After a positive November 1st, futures signal caution in Europe: -10 points, -5 points, -3 points and -6 points.

5. Macro data

Among the macroeconomic references of this Tuesday, the manufacturing PMIs of Spain, France, Italy and the Eurozone stand out. For the US, we will know the Redbook Retail Sales Index and API’s Weekly Oil Reserves.