5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The latest monetary policy decision will be announced at 19:00 CET tonight with Governor Jerome Powell speaking at the traditional press conference half an hour later. Also expected in the morning is a speech by Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB). In Piazza Affari, pay attention to the accounts of Intesa Sanpaolo (MI 🙂 and Stellantis (MI 🙂 after the data on registrations. Macro side, focus on ADP employment from the US and the many PMI indices of ISM and Ihs Markit. These are the top five factors to follow in the markets this Wednesday:

1. Fed meeting

Investors’ focus tonight will be on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the press conference following the FOMC decision. With tapering plans discounted, attention will be on any indication of interest rate hikes, with many observers expecting the cost of money to rise in mid-2022 as QE ends.

2. Quarterly

The third quarter results season continues on Wall Street, even as the most followed large caps have already reported their numbers. Today they feature Marriott International (NASDAQ :), Qualcomm (NASDAQ 🙂 and Booking (NASDAQ :), among others.

At Piazza Affari, we will look at the numbers of Intesa Sanpaolo (MI :), and Snam (MI :). Attention also to Stellantis after registrations in October, down to 35,664 units (-41.7% on an annual basis) due to the continuing shortage of semiconductors.

3. Talk Lagarde

Speaking of central banks, investors will also be attentive to the intervention of Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, scheduled for 11:15 CET, especially after the intervention last Thursday caused a strong sell-off on government bonds. ‘Eurozone, with the BTP exceeding 1.24%.

4. Bags

Negative sign today on the main Asian indices with the closed for holidays.

As for Wall Street, the market closed on new all-time highs with + 0.4%, + 0.3% and + 0.4%.

European futures are in the red, with -40 points, -12 points, -26 points, and -8 points for.

5. Macro data

The macroeconomic agenda for this Wednesday is very busy. In Europe, Spain, Italy's and unemployment, France's budget balance, UK services and the Eurozone unemployment rate stand out.

For the United States, we will know the