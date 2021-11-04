5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



© Reuters



Investing.com – It saw tapering but didn’t take Wall Street by surprise, at new closing records. Today focus on the Bank of England which could reserve some surprises on interest rates, while Lagarde will speak at the conference “Women in Economics”. There are many quarterly reports in Piazza Affari, including that of Banca Monte dei Paschi (MI 🙂 and BPM (MI :). Attention to with the start of the OPEC meeting. Here are the most important factors to follow in the market this Thursday:

1. Go to tapering

The FOMC, the executive arm of the Fed, decided Wednesday evening to begin reducing the monthly pace of purchases of $ 10 billion in Treasury and $ 5 billion in mortgage-back-securities, but kept interest rates stable. (0% / 0.25%). At a press conference, Powell reiterated that the tapering path does not go hand in hand with the rate hike

As of the end of this month, it continues, “the committee will increase the availability of Treasury securities by at least $ 70 billion per month and mortgage-backed securities by at least $ 35 billion”, while government bonds will rise from December. ” at least $ 60 billion a month “and MBS” at least $ 30 billion a month “.

“An FOMC that announced a long overdue tapering, and sticking to rate policy and the transitional inflation line was enough to kick off another rally on Wall Street overnight,” analysts said. by Oanda.

2. Bags

New records in New York, with closures of + 0.6%, + 1% and + 0.2%. Positive sign also on the main Asian indices: the is up by 0.9%, the + 0.4% and the + 0.8%.

An upward start is also expected for the EU squares, with seen at +81 points, +37 points, +190 points and +32 points.

Many accounts for Q3 that will arrive in Piazza Affari: pay attention above all to MPS, Banco Bpm (MI :), CNH Industrial (ME:), Is in the (MI :), and Leonardo (MI :).

3 Focus on London

Today it will be the turn of which could surprise the market by raising rates or with a wider tapering than expected, following warnings from many bank officials about the inflationary threat in the UK, including Governor Andrew Bailey himself.

Another central bank that will meet today is Norway’s Norges Bank.

4. Sell-off on Chinese real estate

China Evergrande (HK 🙂 loses 2.8% in Hong Kong, dragging major real estate operators down, after financing costs for companies are worrying the market ahead of the new maturities on bond loans, with 4 companies in the sector that would have defaulted on its debt, according to Bloomberg.

5. Crude and macro data

Before the OPEC + meeting. which should keep production levels unchanged, the advanced 0.6% to $ 82.46 per barrel, while the WTI is flat at $ 80.89.

On the macro agenda, the many composite and service SMEs from Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the Eurozone stand out. We will also know the trade balance of Portugal and the PPI of the Eurozone. For the US, new jobless claims will be released after yesterday’s ADP numbers, natural gas reserves and trade balance.