5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Cryptocurrencies continue to wind their way with and on all-time highs. Meanwhile, the season of quarterly results continues, while Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), will give a speech today. These are the five most important factors to follow in the markets today:

1. Crypto boom

After Monday’s sprint, the ed held positions at all-time highs this week, with the former trading just below $ 68,000 and the latter at $ 4,800.

“The crypto world appears to be the only asset class in motion. Both digital tulips, Bitcoin and Ether, hit record highs this morning as the road continues to remain on a positive technical picture, thanks in part to a falling dollar.” Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote in a note.

2. Results

The last round of profits of the third quarter continues. During the day, they will present the accounts, other trades, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ :), BAYER (DE :), Nio (NYSE 🙂 and BioNTech (NASDAQ :).

In Piazza Affari, pay particular attention to the quarterly reports of Brembo (MI :), Ferragamo (MI :), and Fineco (MI :).

3. Lagarde

Following the words of Powell and Clarida on Monday, today investors will listen carefully to the words of Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, as well as the statements of other ECB officials, with the agency’s future tapering plans continuing to be at the center. of investor attention.

4. Bags

Contrasting sign today on the main Asian indices, with a decline of 0.8%, + 0.2% and an increase of 0.2%.

As for Wall Street, closures of (+ 0.1%), (+ 0.1%) and (+ 0.3%) stand out.

In Europe, futures down with 54 points, -30 points, -10 points and -12 points.

5. Macro data

On Tuesday’s macroeconomic agenda, the trade balances of Germany, France and Portugal and the ZEW investor confidence index in Germany stand out. From the US, watch out for the Producer Price Index and the Redbook Retail Sales Index.