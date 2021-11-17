Business

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

Zach Shipman
Investing.com – Here are the key events to watch in the markets on Wednesday:

1. Covid peak in Germany

New restrictions in Germany for the unvaccinated after the country is facing the worst increase in the rate of Covid-19 infection since the start of the pandemic.

Berlin’s response to the new wave has been slowed due to the transition period the country is facing. Chancellor Merkel is still in office pending the formation of the new government after the late September elections, with SPDs, greens and liberals speeding up for the formation of the new executive.

2. Euro area inflation

At 11:00 CET Eurostat will release the price index at cunsumo for the month of October. Expectations see inflation at + 4.1% on an annual basis and + 0.8% on a monthly basis, numbers that would put further pressure on the ECB ahead of the central meeting in December where the 1,850 billion Pepp program will be discussed.

In the UK, CPI was up 4.2% YoY and + 1.1% MoM, both above market expectations. Possible intervention by the BoE in the last annual meeting.

3. Crypto sell-off

Sales on digital currencies that began on Tuesday continue, following new regulations on the sector arriving from China and the United States. The is trading below $ 60,000, the is under $ 4,200, while the is down 5.1% (-5.1%).

4. Crude oil and euro

According to Bloomberg, President Biden would have asked his counterpart to put his hand to the country’s oil reserves, in a coordinated move, to stem the increase in the prices of crude oil and fuels, which are fueling inflationary pressure around the world.

Currently, the is falling 0.7% to $ 81.81 per barrel, while the loses 0.8% to $ 79.10.

Meanwhile, the divergence of monetary policies between the ECB and the Fed continues to hurt the single currency, with which it is approaching the support of 1.13, levels at the end of 2019.

5. Macro data

This Wednesday’s macroeconomic agenda includes Italy’s EU trade balance and the Eurozone CPI. For the United States, new construction sites, building permits, the market index two mortgages, crude oil inventories, some interventions by Fed officials, and attention also to inflation in Canada are on the way.

