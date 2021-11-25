Business

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 15 2 minutes read


© Reuters

Investing.com – After i, the market will be watching for an early afternoon arrival to see whether or not Frankfurt is seriously losing the price hike. In general, low volumes are expected in the markets as Wall Street closes on Thanksgiving Day, while important eurozone macro data is expected.

1. Tapering faster

With the PCE price index at 5%, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting suggested that policymakers are ready to accelerate on the pace of tapering to stem the price increase. “Many participants noted that the Committee should be ready to adjust the pace of the QE cut and raise the Federal funds earlier than expected,” the minutes read.

“The PCE price index, a Fed favorite, also exceeded expectations, climbing to multi-year highs on an annual basis. The FOMC minutes suggest doves are also in retreat. The committee noted that inflationary expectations in the short term may exceed expectations and that faster tapering is not out of the question, “Oanda analysts wrote in a note.

2. Word to the ECB

At 13:30 CET, the Frankfurt bank will publish the minutes of the last meeting, after President Lagarde dampened hopes for a more aggressive ECB in 2022 with bearish effects on the last few days.

In the afternoon there will be speeches by Isabel Schnabel, member of the Board of Directors, and by Christine Lagarde herself.

3. Germany

With the announcement of the new coalition (SPD, LibDem and Verdi) and Olaf Scholz the new Chancellor, Germany has to deal with a number of infections at the highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic and a number of victims that has exceeded 100,000.

4. Bags

Contrasting sign on the main Asian indices with a rise of 0.7%, + 0.2% and a decline of 0.2%.

As for Wall Street, the lists closed up in the pre-holiday session: (+ 0.2%), (+ 0.4%) and on par.

Bullish indications for European stock exchanges, with +40 points, Cac at +36 points, + 21 points and +114 points.

5. Macro data

Among the main macro events, the GDP of Germany, the PPI of Spain, and the non-EU trade balance of Italy stand out.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman7 hours ago
0 15 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

From Ferrari to boats: how many “slaps” to Di Maio on grillino income

3 weeks ago

It is not the brand or the quality that could spoil the dishwasher but these 3 of our negligence

3 weeks ago

European Equities Will Remain Positive in 2022 By Investing.com

1 week ago

The 3 wallet-saving tricks to file your electricity bill and avoid waste with the dishwasher

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button