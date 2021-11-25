5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com



Investing.com – After i, the market will be watching for an early afternoon arrival to see whether or not Frankfurt is seriously losing the price hike. In general, low volumes are expected in the markets as Wall Street closes on Thanksgiving Day, while important eurozone macro data is expected.

1. Tapering faster

With the PCE price index at 5%, the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting suggested that policymakers are ready to accelerate on the pace of tapering to stem the price increase. “Many participants noted that the Committee should be ready to adjust the pace of the QE cut and raise the Federal funds earlier than expected,” the minutes read.

“The PCE price index, a Fed favorite, also exceeded expectations, climbing to multi-year highs on an annual basis. The FOMC minutes suggest doves are also in retreat. The committee noted that inflationary expectations in the short term may exceed expectations and that faster tapering is not out of the question, “Oanda analysts wrote in a note.

2. Word to the ECB

At 13:30 CET, the Frankfurt bank will publish the minutes of the last meeting, after President Lagarde dampened hopes for a more aggressive ECB in 2022 with bearish effects on the last few days.

In the afternoon there will be speeches by Isabel Schnabel, member of the Board of Directors, and by Christine Lagarde herself.

3. Germany

With the announcement of the new coalition (SPD, LibDem and Verdi) and Olaf Scholz the new Chancellor, Germany has to deal with a number of infections at the highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic and a number of victims that has exceeded 100,000.

4. Bags

Contrasting sign on the main Asian indices with a rise of 0.7%, + 0.2% and a decline of 0.2%.

As for Wall Street, the lists closed up in the pre-holiday session: (+ 0.2%), (+ 0.4%) and on par.

Bullish indications for European stock exchanges, with +40 points, Cac at +36 points, + 21 points and +114 points.

5. Macro data

Among the main macro events, the GDP of Germany, the PPI of Spain, and the non-EU trade balance of Italy stand out.